Vaccination against Covid: 149.6 million people are fully immunized; over 1.37 million children took their 1st dose | vaccines

The data from the consortium of press vehicles this Sunday (30) show that 149,682,250 people are fully immunized. This number represents 69.68 % of the population. The booster dose was given in 44,463,539 people, which corresponds to 20.7 % of the population.

The population over 5 years (ie, the vaccinable population) that is partially immunized is 82.29% and the population over 5 years that is fully immunized is 74.78%. In both cases, the vast majority of the percentage is formed by the adult population.

Nine states and the Federal District released vaccination figures for children between 5 and 11 years old: Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo. in total, 1,371,884 doses were given to children, who are partially immunized. This number represents 6.69% of the population in this age group who took the first dose.

14 states did not disclose data on vaccination in the general population.

States with the highest percentages of fully immunized (2nd dose + single dose): SP (79.29%), PI (76.69%), MG (73.56%), MS (72.53%) and CE (72 .4%).

Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 149,682,250 (69.68% of the total population and 74.78% of the vaccinable population*)

149,682,250 (69.68% of the total population and 74.78% of the vaccinable population*) Total people who received the booster dose: 44,463,539 (20.7% of the total population and 21.97% of the vaccineable population*)

44,463,539 (20.7% of the total population and 21.97% of the vaccineable population*) Total people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the required doses): 164,701,073 ( 76.67% of the population and 82.29% of the vaccinated population*)

*population over 5 years of age

164,701,073 76.67% of the population and 82.29% of the vaccinated population*) *population over 5 years of age Total number of children aged 5 to 11 who took their first dose: 1,371,884 (6.69% of the population between five and 11 years old)

1,371,884 (6.69% of the population between five and 11 years old) Total doses applied: 358,671,816 (90.71% of doses distributed to the states)

358,671,816 (90.71% of doses distributed to the states) 12 states and the DF released new data: DF, MS, MA, PE, PI, PA, ES, RN, AL, MT, BA, AM, SP

DF, MS, MA, PE, PI, PA, ES, RN, AL, MT, BA, AM, SP 14 states did not release new data: AC, AP, CE, GO, MG, PB, PR, RJ, RO, RR, RS, SC, SE, TO

The survey is the result of a partnership of the consortium of press vehicles, formed by g1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21.

Total children between 5 and 11 years old vaccinated:

1 of 2 Vaccination in the states — Photo: Arte/g1 Vaccination in the states — Photo: Arte/g1

2 of 2 Vaccination in the states — Photo: Arte/g1 Vaccination in the states — Photo: Arte/g1

Total vaccinated, according to the governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state: