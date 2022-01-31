Vecina: We misuse antibiotics in the pandemic and may be lacking for those who need it – 01/31/2022

The exaggerated and even incorrect use of antibiotics to combat covid-19 may be associated with the increase in infections by superbugs in Brazilian hospitals, evaluates the public health doctor and columnist of the UOL Gonzalo Vecina Neto.

search of PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University) indicates that the high rates of hospitalization in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and the abuse of antibiotics during the pandemic increased the cases of infections caused by superbacteria in hospitals in Paraná by 56%. The researchers believe that the same trend has occurred in the rest of Brazil and in other parts of the world.

“When you get a pandemic like that in which one of the things that was proposed to be used was azithromycin, which is a broad antibiotic spectrum and must be part of the genesis of that superbug, it is not surprising — it’s just another disaster resulting from mismanagement”, said Vecina, who is one of the founders of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), during his participation in the UOL News, presented by journalist Fabíola Cidral.

According to him, a very concrete hospital infection control policy is needed to combat superbugs, but the situation is “quite difficult” at the moment.

“The industry is far from discovering new antibiotics and superbugs are a reality in our care process. We are heading for a much worse disaster: the lack of antibiotics to treat patients who have infections because we misuse the arsenal we have today”, he said. .

“Either you have real, intensive public policy to intelligently treat nosocomial infections, or soon, people who have an infection with such a superbug are doomed to death.”