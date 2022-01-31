Video of Bolsonaro eating farofa has bad repercussions and even minister deletes post

President Jair Bolsonaro eating barbecue and farofa, this Sunday (30) (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

Not even the Minister of Communications, Fbio Faria, managed to maintain his endorsement of the marketers of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Presidential marketing wanted to associate the image of a simple man with the country’s president.

The objective was to reduce the impact after it was announced that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spent around R$29 million on corporate cards.

Faria even shared the post and then deleted it. The negative repercussion on social networks seems to have provoked the minister’s attitude.

“Just passing by to remind you that it’s no use eating with your hands as a sign of humility and simplicity and spending almost R$30 MILLION of taxpayer money on the corporate card. Network).

Just passing by to remind you that it’s no use eating with your hands as a sign of humility and simplicity and spending almost R$30 MILLION of taxpayers’ money on the corporate card. Don’t believe in Bolsonaro and his theater. %u2014 Marina Silva (@MarinaSilva) January 30, 2022

Former senator Cristovam Buarque (Citizenship) said that the president has a wrong view of the people: “The poor people, pig Bolsonaro”

By eating without manners, thinking about making himself popular to win votes, Bolsonaro shows the wrong view he has of the people. The poor people, Bolsonaro pig. %u2014 Cristovam Buarque (@Sen_Cristovam) January 31, 2022

“Fabio Faria deletes video with Bolsonaro all covered in farofa after the negative repercussion. There’s nothing popular, really pork. You can’t eat a chicken with farofa without making lambana, imagine governing a country”, pointed out federal deputy Ivan Valente (Psol ).

Bolsonaro Pig!

Fabio Faria deletes video with Bolsonaro all covered in farofa after the negative repercussion. There’s nothing popular, really pig. You can’t eat a chicken with farofa without making lambana, imagine ruling a country pic.twitter.com/1CLz2HTzXf %u2014 Ivan Valente (@Ivan Valente) January 31, 2022

“Did you see the video of Bolsonaro all dirty with farofa eating barbecue? He tried to pass the image of humble and got the filth right. Who had to clean this floor and wash his clothes later? Shame on having a president like that!”, highlighted the direction. of the National Student Union.

Did you guys see the video of Bolsonaro all dirty with farofa eating barbecue?

He tried to pass the image of humble and hit the filth. Who had to clean this floor and do his laundry afterwards? Ashamed to have a president like that! #ForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/lpv0pMkLsf %u2014 UNIO NATIONAL OF STUDENTS %uD83D%uDC99 (@uneoficial) January 31, 2022

Allied federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL) praised: “Root President”.

A TV Bolsonaro, perfil no Twitter de apoiadores do presidente, resalta: “Bolsonaro come frango com farofa, vai Pamonharia e surpreende moradores em rea rural do DF.”