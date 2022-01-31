Video of Bolsonaro eating farofa has bad repercussions and even minister deletes post

President Jair Bolsonaro eating barbecue and farofa
President Jair Bolsonaro eating barbecue and farofa, this Sunday (30) (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

Not even the Minister of Communications, Fbio Faria, managed to maintain his endorsement of the marketers of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Presidential marketing wanted to associate the image of a simple man with the country’s president.

The objective was to reduce the impact after it was announced that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spent around R$29 million on corporate cards.

Faria even shared the post and then deleted it. The negative repercussion on social networks seems to have provoked the minister’s attitude.

“Just passing by to remind you that it’s no use eating with your hands as a sign of humility and simplicity and spending almost R$30 MILLION of taxpayer money on the corporate card. Network).

Former senator Cristovam Buarque (Citizenship) said that the president has a wrong view of the people: “The poor people, pig Bolsonaro”

“Fabio Faria deletes video with Bolsonaro all covered in farofa after the negative repercussion. There’s nothing popular, really pork. You can’t eat a chicken with farofa without making lambana, imagine governing a country”, pointed out federal deputy Ivan Valente (Psol ).

“Did you see the video of Bolsonaro all dirty with farofa eating barbecue? He tried to pass the image of humble and got the filth right. Who had to clean this floor and wash his clothes later? Shame on having a president like that!”, highlighted the direction. of the National Student Union.

Allied federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL) praised: “Root President”.

A TV Bolsonaro, perfil no Twitter de apoiadores do presidente, resalta: “Bolsonaro come frango com farofa, vai Pamonharia e surpreende moradores em rea rural do DF.”

