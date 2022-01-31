Want to diversify your portfolio with BDRs? View manager preferences

THE geographic and portfolio theses of the Brazilian investor has been one of the main trends since the end of 2020. The challenging year in 2021 only reinforced this need, with the general fall in the prices of Brazilian stocks and losses in equity and multimarket funds and in mark-to-market.

One of the preferred asset classes for Brazilian investors to diversify has been that of BDRs, or Brazilian Depositary Receipts, as receipts for shares or assets listed abroad that are traded on B3 are called.

The recommended portfolio of BDRs from analysts in the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) illustrates the strength of the diversification thesis. Accumulated since its launch, in July 2021, the portfolio had a return of 13.1% until December 30, compared to a performance of 16.6% of the BDRX (benchmark on B3) and a fall of 18, 4% of the period.

Learn about BDRs recommendations from BTG Pactual analysts. See the recommended wallet at the beginning of each month

A survey of Quantum Finance, a company specialized in financial information, reveals how the preference also reached fund managers and which countries and sectors are preferred.

Almost 1,900 managers held positions in BDRs of US companies at the end of the third quarter of 2021, through more than 3,160 . The volume allocated exceeded 15.6 billion reais. Two years earlier, these numbers were around 1,400 managers, 2,400 funds and 2.3 billion reais.

Tesla (TSLA34), Apple (AAPL34) and Amazon (AMZO34) are among the favorites of investors and managers. Elon Musk’s electric car company BDRs closed 2021 up 65%; in the case of the tech giant co-founded by Steve Jobs and maker of iPhones, the rise in the last year was 43%.

At the time, in September 2019, managers had roles in BDRs from twelve different countries. This number increased to 32 nations in the same period last year, which gives the dimension of the scope of geographic diversification.