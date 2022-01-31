“We never lost faith,” says Pandora puppy tutor after reunion

posted on 01/30/2022 22:04 / updated on 01/31/2022 00:01



Finally some good news! – (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

The story of the puppy Pandora — who won Brazil — had a happy ending. This Sunday (30/1), the animal’s tutor finally found her again, after 45 days apart. Excited, Reinaldo Junior shared the good news on social media.

“After another 45 days, she was finally found inside the airport area. Perseverance was the force that moved us all this time, we never lost faith, hope that we would find Pandora, and that’s why we didn’t give up! We thank everyone who walked alongside us in this battle”, wrote the tutor.

The mutt was traveling in the cargo compartment of a Gol plane, back in December of last year. During a connection at Guarulhos Airport, Pandora got lost. Since then, Reinaldo has mobilized thousands of people on social media in an attempt to find the little animal.

The reunion

According to the tutor himself, the reunion first took place with Pandora’s “grandmother”, Terezinha Bezerra. An airport employee ended up recognizing the dog circulating in the place and called Reinaldo’s mother. Immediately the woman went to get the dog.

In an attempt to find the animal, Reinaldo quit a job in Switzerland, but never Pandora. In an emotional report, the tutor celebrated the reunion with the portal g1: “I lost everything. I lost my dog, my job, my trip and 30 pounds in this search for Pandora. She was weakened on one side and I on the other. But the important thing is that she’s back with me.”

THE mail contacted Gol for a position. The company responded as follows: “This Sunday afternoon, GOL received with joy, through the tutor’s mother, the information that Pandora was found and is doing well. The Company immediately offered additional assistance, such as a veterinary consultation, and assigned a collaborator to follow up with whatever was necessary – aid that was denied by the dog’s owner. GOL is at your disposal to take you back home, as soon as you are ready to travel safely.“.