what changed after omicron?

A year ago, if a person was diagnosed with covid-19 and the symptoms of the disease were mild to moderate, the expectation was that recovery would take one or two weeks, and the most severe cases would need six weeks (or see you later) to be resolved. On the other hand, the ômicron variant, with accelerated transmissibility, also seems to be faster in the manifestation of symptoms, in recovery and even in hospitalization time.

The data available so far indicate that, after an infection, most people will have symptoms for three to five days and full recovery in about a week, which corresponds to the results presented in the report organized by the WHO (World Health Organization) in January of this year.

In early animal studies, recovery time was shorter and the ability of the virus to cause lung disease was reduced, compared to the delta variant. A survey by the Universidade Nova de Lisboa, made available on January 23 in a version not yet reviewed by other scientists, confirmed that the period of hospitalization has also shrunk.

Omicron brings milder disease. Will be?

As for the risks of ending up in the ICU and death, the scientists’ estimates are that they are also lower when compared to delta, especially among children over 5 years old and the elderly. The research is from Center for Community Health Integration, School of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University (United States) and has not yet been peer-reviewed.

It is important to know that all these conclusions still need to be reviewed and confirmed, and this is the reason why infectious disease specialist Jaime Rocha, professor at the PUC-PR School of Medicine, says that it is still too early to say with certainty that all these features will be maintained.

The truth is that most of the scientific investigations refer to either populations with high rates of vaccinates or young people (as in South Africa), which may have influenced the results collected so far.

“In addition, the severity of the disease, recovery time, hospitalization and numbers of deaths may be different, depending on the presence, or not, of the typical risk factors of covid 19”, adds Rocha.

According to the infectious disease specialist, today the biggest risk factor is not being vaccinated, a condition that further potentiates infections, given the high power of transmissibility of the omicron. Recent studies have shown that vaccination with the third dose (booster dose) greatly reduces the risks of micron. Rocha notes that this is not the time to let your guard down because the pandemic is not over, and some groups of the population continue to be more susceptible to covid-19.

Infectologist Fernando Bellissimo-Rodrigues, a professor at USP, agrees and adds that the severity of the disease is still being observed and, therefore, it would be risky to certify that the micron is lighter and lasts less, especially since this can be a direct consequence of vaccination. .

“I personally believe that this last possibility is the most likely. In addition, the most serious cases are hospitalized at the moment, and we don’t know how they will evolve”, he says.

Know what to do if symptoms don’t go away

The experts consulted ensure that covid-19 is not a disease whose condition advances abruptly, as is the case with meningitis (meningococcal disease). Apart from rare situations, such as a fulminant embolism, there is usually a progressive worsening, which will manifest itself as follows:

Persistence of fever beyond 3 to 5 days (above 38°C)

Recurrence of fever (it passes, but then comes back)

Worsening of respiratory symptoms with severe shortness of breath

very prominent cough

Blood oxygenation drop (for those who have an oximeter)

If you notice any of these symptoms, don’t wait. You need to seek medical help. And remember: covid-19 prevention practices continue to apply to everyone. The first one is getting vaccinated.

In addition, keep washing your hands with soap and water, wearing masks correctly, avoiding crowds (personal contact) and poorly ventilated environments, as well as touching your eyes, nose and mouth, in addition to being isolated at home while you are sick.

Sources: Fernando Bellissimo-Rodriguesinfectious disease physician and professor at FMRP-USP (School of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo); Jaime Rochainfectious disease specialist and professor at the PUC-PR School of Medicine (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná). Medical review: Fernando Bellissimo-Rodrigues.

