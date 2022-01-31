What is quantum apocalypse and is there cause for concern? | Technology

Imagine a world where secret encrypted files are suddenly opened and revealed — a phenomenon known as a “quantum apocalypse”.

This could happen thanks to the advancement of technology and quantum computers, a frontier of innovation that is being studied by researchers and companies at the moment.

Quantum computers work completely differently from current computers, the main concept of which was created in the last century. In theory, quantum computers could eventually become many times faster than current machines.

This means that, faced with an incredibly complex and time-consuming problem — such as trying to crack passwords — where there are billions of permutations, a normal computer would take many years to complete this task.

But a future quantum computer, in theory, could do this in just a few seconds.

These computers could solve all sorts of problems for humanity. The UK government is investing in the National Center for Quantum Computing in Harwell, Oxfordshire, hoping to revolutionize research in the field.

But there is also a dark side.

Several countries including the US, China, Russia and the UK are investing large sums of money to develop these super-fast quantum computers with the aim of gaining strategic advantage in the cyber sphere.

Every day, vast amounts of encrypted data — including yours and mine — are being collected without our permission and stored in databases, ready for the day when the data thieves’ quantum computers are powerful enough to decrypt it. them.

“Everything we do on the internet today, from buying things online, to banking, to social media interactions — everything we do is encrypted,” says Harri Owen, director of strategy at PostQuantum.

“But when a working quantum computer comes along, it will be able to crack that encryption… It can almost instantly create the ability of whoever developed it to wipe bank accounts, to completely shut down government defense systems, Bitcoin wallets will be drained.”

Ilyas Khan, chief executive of the Cambridge and Colorado-based company Quantinuum, agrees with that prognosis. “Quantum computers will render most existing encryption methods useless,” he says.

“They are a threat to our way of life.”

But if this all sounds so apocalyptic, then why don’t we hear more about it?

The answer is that yes, all of this will indeed happen if no precautions are taken. “If we weren’t doing anything to combat this, bad things would happen,” says a Whitehall employee who asked not to be named.

In practice, mitigation efforts have been underway for some years now. In the UK, all government data classified as “top secret” is already “post-quantum”, that is, using new forms of encryption that researchers hope will be quantum-proof.

In September 2021, then German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a quantum research facility — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC

Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Intel and IBM are working on solutions, as are more specialized companies like Quantinuum and Post-Quantum.

More importantly, there is currently something of a post-quantum cryptography “beauty parade” taking place at the US National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) outside Washington DC.

The aim is to establish a standardized defense strategy that protects industry, government, academia and critical national infrastructure against the dangers of the quantum apocalypse.

Quantum computing is expensive, labor-intensive, and generates large amounts of heat. The development of secure quantum algorithms is one of the major security challenges of our time.