What is the age to control sugar and avoid diabetes?

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in the world and a global health concern, as it is responsible for many deaths. One of the main causes of diabetes is excessive consumption of sugar.

Therefore, the ideal is to prevent the emergence of this condition through a healthy lifestyle and, above all, by controlling sugar intake. But is there a right age to start regulating this consumption? That’s what you’ll see now in this article!

What age to control sugar and avoid diabetes?

The most common type of this disease is type 2 diabetes mellitus. In this condition, the cells create a resistance to insulin, which is the hormone responsible for capturing glucose from the blood.

Thus, treatment consists of medication, good nutrition and physical exercise. Thus, there are already studies proving that it is possible to reverse the condition of diabetes with the guidance of a good multidisciplinary health team.

As we age, it is normal to start a follow-up to screen for diabetes, which usually occurs around age 35. This is because the onset of the disease is slow and silent, and occurs mainly due to a combination of factors over time.

However, the most important age category for screening is people between the ages of 40 and 50. After all, the risk for developing type 2 diabetes is found in this age group and increases even more after 45 years. However, this is not a rule, and only applies to people who have no family history of the disease and no previous suspicions.

In the case of those who already have a suspicion or history of diabetes in the family, it is necessary to go to the doctor regularly and start the tests in advance. This is because diabetes has genetic factors involved and can manifest before the expected age.

Therefore, the regularity of the exams is defined by the health professional, according to their needs.

