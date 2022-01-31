What is the ‘bomb cyclone’, a meteorological phenomenon that devastates the United States | Environment

Several regions of the US east coast were hit by high winds, coastal flooding and blizzards that caused transportation chaos and power outages for thousands of people.

Since Saturday (29), five states have declared an emergency, including New York, but conditions are expected to improve this Sunday.

Some areas of Massachusetts have seen up to 75 cm of snow accumulate. Nearly 6,000 US flights were canceled over the weekend.

2 of 3 US East Coast is one of the regions where the bomb cyclone is common — Photo: Getty Images via BBC The east coast of the US is one of the regions where the bomb cyclone is common — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Meteorologists classified the phenomenon as a “bomb cyclone” or “bombogenesis” (in its technical term used outside Brazil). The country has not faced an equivalent phenomenon for at least four years.

But what is a bomb cyclone or “bombogenesis”?

Bomb cyclone or bombogenesis is a rapidly intensifying storm, something that happens in the mid-latitudes of the atmosphere, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

It occurs when the atmospheric pressure in the cyclone drops by at least 24 millibars in a 24-hour period.

“This can happen when a mass of cold air collides with a mass of warm air, such as air over warm ocean waters,” the government agency explains on its website.

3 of 3 It has been at least four years since the country has faced an equivalent phenomenon — Photo: Getty Images via BBC It has been at least four years since the country has faced an equivalent phenomenon — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

The east coast of the US is one of the regions where the bomb cyclone is common, meteorologist Esther Mullens told academic publications website “The Conversation”.

“This is because storms in mid-latitudes, a temperate zone north of the tropics that includes the entire continental United States, draw their energy from large temperature contrasts,” she explained.

The term bombogenesis is very popular among meteorologists, who sometimes also use “bomb cyclone”, although some consider the latter “alarmist”.

These natural phenomena can take on hurricane-like characteristics, such as strong winds, precipitation, and even a center that can look like an “eye”.

The severe storm began to hit the country’s east coast in the early hours of Saturday morning, with millions of residents being urged to stay indoors for much of the weekend.

A strong wind alert has been issued across the Northeast of the country – it is the first time such an alert has been issued since 2018.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Rhode Island and Virginia declared a state of emergency and urged residents to stay off the roads.

US: Five states declare blizzard emergency, and forecast is for intense cold in the coming days

New York Mayor Eric Adams has ruled that there will be no outdoor dining service on Saturday and that outdoor vaccination centers will not be open that day.

Atlantic City, New Jersey, police urged residents not to “make things harder for our first responders by venturing out.”

In Connecticut, bus operations were suspended until Sunday as Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee announced the closure of several bridges due to “dangerous conditions”.