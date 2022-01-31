What is the ‘bomb cyclone’, a meteorological phenomenon that devastates the United States

people try to protect themselves from snow and wind

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The eastern US is suffering from a cyclone that causes blizzards and 120km/h winds

Several regions of the US east coast were hit by high winds, coastal flooding and blizzards that caused transportation chaos and power outages for thousands of people.

Since Saturday (29), five states have declared an emergency, including New York, but conditions are expected to improve this Sunday.

Some areas of Massachusetts have seen up to 75 cm of snow accumulate. Nearly 6,000 US flights were canceled over the weekend.

Credit, Getty Images

Meteorologists classified the phenomenon as a “bomb cyclone” or “bombogenesis” (in its technical term used outside Brazil). The country has not faced an equivalent phenomenon for at least four years.

