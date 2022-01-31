What the Data Really Shows About Deaths After Vaccine

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga claimed on January 17 that 4,000 people could have died in Brazil as a result of vaccines for COVID-19. He reached the conclusion based on statistics from the Department of Health Surveillance that indicate 1.7 deaths per 100,000 doses. Different publications have verified the minister’s claim, pointing out that most of these deaths are still under investigation, and stating that the “correct” number would be around ten deaths in total.

Reestimating the estimate

The mortality rate of vaccination for covid is still uncertain in the specialized literature. In May 2021, Chinese Gang Lv and Jing Yuan of PLA Chinese General Hospital in Beijing and Fudan University College of Pharmacy in Shanghai respectively published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine an estimated 8.2 deaths per million vaccinated. The study considered data from Americans from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), in addition to data from vaccinated in the same period considered. The researchers included all vaccines for covid applied in the United States, which excludes Coronavac.

The Ministry of Health reports on its website that 164.8 million Brazilians received at least one dose and about 138.2 million received two. Applying the Chinese scientists’ Covid vaccine mortality estimate, the expected death toll would be up to approximately 1350 people, which is closer to the minister’s estimate than the response of the checkers. However, one of the limitations of this estimate is precisely the lack of Coronavac in the original data on which the Chinese researchers relied.

In November, another group of Chinese published a review in the journal Infectious Diseases of Poverty a review of the effectiveness and risks of these vaccines. The review, which included 58 studies, was first authored by Qiao Liu and Chenyuan Qin, both from Peking University’s Faculty of Public Health. Scientists estimate for death after vaccination is 0.1 to 0.2 per 10,000. Applied to Brazil, it leads to an expectation of approximately 2800 people.

Database

According to SUS data on adverse events after vaccination in Brazil, dated December 27. There are more than 162 thousand adverse event reports in the database, registered between January 1 and October 31, 2021 by health professionals in the e-SUS Notifica system. There are 709 reports of death after the vaccine in this period.

These reports cannot be considered to be evidence that adverse events were caused by vaccination. They are observations of events recorded after one of the doses is applied, and not every event that occurs after another does so because it is caused by it. In an Epidemiological Bulletin of March 2021, the Health Surveillance Secretariat analyzes the cases of death and other possible adverse events reported after vaccination during the one-month period between January and February 2021 — at the time, there was only inoculation with vaccines. AstraZeneca and Coronavac. In those 30 days, 139 deaths were reported. Among them, 93% were deaths of elderly people over 60 years of age, most of whom live in care homes for this age group. It is a vulnerable population, and a good part of these deaths may have resulted from the covid itself. The report concludes that 70% of these deaths are not due to vaccines and the other 30% did not have sufficient information and were awaiting additional information such as autopsy reports. None of the 139 deaths can be attributed to the two vaccines given at the time.

The analysis of deaths associated with vaccines for COVID-19 is a game of needles in a haystack, due to the low frequency of these cases. The pharmaceutical companies that manufacture the vaccines, as confirmed by the minister, are exempt from liability for adverse effects as established in contracts with governments around the world. Governments, which recommended and in many cases made these vaccines compulsory, would be responsible for repairing victims of side effects. Ten thousand Australians, for example, must ask their government for compensation of up to 20 thousand Australian dollars for having suffered from these effects.

It is important to remember that the number of unvaccinated and unimmunized deaths from previous Covid infection is always higher in estimates than the number of people who may have died as a result of vaccines for the disease.