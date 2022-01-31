WhatsApp: Google May End Unlimited Backup to Drive

Google may start limiting the storage of WhatsApp backup, ending the offer of unlimited space for you to save your messenger conversations in the cloud storage service Google Drive.

According to the website WABetaInfoGoogle is developing an amendment that will change an old agreement between the company and WhatsApp: in recent years, the space occupied by messenger backups did not count towards the plan maintained by the user in Google Drive.

That is, if you use the free version of Google Drive and you have 15GB of storage, the free space will not change after WhatsApp messages are backed up. However, that could soon change.

What do I get out of it?

The first signs of the novelty appeared a few months ago, when a new function in file management appeared: the possibility of deleting some messages or media that are not so important when creating a restore file.

In other words, since the backup will now not be unlimited, you’ll have more management powers to save space, and depending on how much space you have free, you’ll have to make some choices about what goes in the package and what doesn’t.

The lines of code that suggest the change in the messenger.Source: WABetaInfo

Now, the same site has found new evidence in the messenger’s lines of code confirming the change. The leak also shows a notification that notifies the user of the new terms and an indication for when the quota reserved for WhatsApp in your Google Drive is almost full.

It is worth remembering that Google itself made a similar change some time ago: the Google Photos It stopped being completely free and unlimited in the first half of 2021. With that, backups also became part of the space of an account on Drive.

For now, there are no indications about the amount of Google Drive space that will be offered for free in the messenger, nor what will be the amount charged to increase this plan. So far, the two companies have not officially commented on the case.