Whindersson and Popó fight raised R$ 25 million, according to magazine

It seems that the stages of stand up and music videos won’t be the only places Whindersson Nunes will step professionally in the coming years. The comedian faced former fighter and four-time boxing world champion Acelino Popó at the Fight Music Show event in Balneário Camboriú (SC), this Sunday (1/30). Even with the former boxer’s superiority, the fight ended in a symbolic draw. In an interview for the 18k podcast, in September last year, Whindersson revealed that the prize pool would be approximately R$ 12 million, which will be divided between the two. According to estimates by Exame magazine, the event raised R$ 25 million.

In addition to the fight, the event had special appearances by Tirullipa, in the presentation, and by Wesley Safadão, who performed the opening show of the event, before the main event. Whindersson’s ex-wife Maria Lina was also present at the event as a spectator.

The clash also generated repercussions in the web among some athletes: Neymar Jr. posted a photo accompanying the event and Thiago Silva and Daniel Alves were two other football players who also watched the fight from home, for pay per view.

Inspiration for the Fight Music Show

Before arriving in Brazil, the fights between sportsmen and ex-fighters against celebrities became a fever in the United States. The duo of youtubers and brothers Logan and Jake Paul held events with the participation of sportsmen such as Nate Robinson, a former basketball player, and Tyron Woodley, a former MMA fighter.

However, the most outstanding event was Logan Paul’s fight against former world boxing champion and world’s highest paid athlete Floyd Mayweather in mid-2021.

