Whindersson supports Popó’s punishment and fight ends in a draw

There was no relief. In the long-awaited confrontation against Whindersson Nunes, Acelino Popó Freitas took the challenge seriously and didn’t give the youtuber easy. Confronted by ‘Fight Music Show‘, held this Sunday (30), in Balneário Camboriú (SC), the four-time world champion gave a show of technique and, at the age of 46, asserted his favoritism against the digital influencer. On the other hand, the internet star showed the courage and resilience to withstand pressure and respond with some counter-punches. After eight rounds, the festive confrontation ended in a tie, by unanimous decision of the judges.

There was a lot of expectation to know how Popó would do in the challenge. Back in the ring after more than four years, the Bahian showed forcefulness, shone with dodges and came close to knocking out the youtuber at the end of the confrontation.

Even technically inferior, Whindersson didn’t do badly. With great respect for the ‘noble art’, the youtuber showed resistance to receiving blunt blows from the former super feather and lightweight world champion.

In an interview after the duel, Nunes insisted on valuing the great challenge against the Brazilian boxing legend. Excited, the phenomenon of YouTube he asked Popó for applause, asking for recognition of the combatant.

After a great performance, Acelino insisted on repaying the kindness. The boxer presented the digital influencer with a ‘doll’, made by a plastic artist.

On the microphone, Popó also praised Nunes. The veteran asked the young man to continue carrying out challenges, encouraging the Piauí native. Finally, Acelino challenged Jose Aldofeatherweight legend (up to 65.7kg.) of MMA.

The fight

The confrontation started with Popó taking the initiative with a sequence of jabs. Whindersson saved on attacks and found it difficult to stop the four-time world champion. Acelino showed dominance right from the start and didn’t give the youtuber a chance. The comedian launched attacks into the void and did not find the boxing legend. Acelino continued to control the actions. In the final seconds, the comedian hit the veteran with the right hand, but the blow didn’t sway the boxer.

In the second stage, Popó continued aggressive. The former world champion bet on combinations and kept undermining his opponent with blows to the body and head region. Acelino continued to make use of the experience and did not waste attacks. At a visible disadvantage, the youtuber tried to break free, but the blows did not touch Freitas’ body. The stage ended with Popó shook the youtuber, but there was no more time.

The third round started with the former world champion going up and looking for a knockout. Whindersson risked combinations, but the youtuber’s attacks didn’t come in with power. Acelino remained forceful and calmly took the confrontation. Near the end of the stage, Freitas managed the result and ‘danced’ around the ring. The veteran was keen to dodge and allowed the youtuber to get loose in the confrontation.

In the fourth round, Freitas continued to impress with the movement. Nunes managed to shorten and attacked the boxer with combinations at the waistline. Popó responded with a cross to the head, followed by an upper in the waist line. The athletes left for the free exchange and raised the audience present in the confrontation. In the final seconds, Freitas kept hitting, but there was no more time.

The fifth round started with Whindersson walking towards the veteran. Popó continued to dodge show and hit counterattacks. Acelino continued to abuse the attacks on the youtuber’s waistline and, even at a disadvantage, the comedian resisted the attacks.

The sixth stage began with Popó launching long-range attacks. The former world champion danced around the ring and attacked with precision. Whindersson walked forward and launched attacks, but the blows stopped at the veteran’s guard. Toward the final minute, Popó threw a hook, which shook the comedian. Even staggering, the comedian wanted to continue in the fight. Acelino continued to punish the digital influencer and, for the second time, the referee opened the count, but Nunes ended up being saved by the bell.

In the seventh round, Popó didn’t let up. The former world champion abused combinations and tried to end the confrontation. On high guard, Nunes only received the attacks. After another punishment, the referee interrupted again and opened the count. Back, Freitas sought to end the confrontation. Brave, Whindersson tried to respond, but was easy prey for the boxer’s sharp striking. In the final seconds, the youtuber showed signs of fatigue and continued to receive the punishment, but the timer ran out.

The last round started with Popó throwing combinations of blows on the youtuber’s waistline and head. Whindersson tried to answer, but stopped at the evasions of the former world champion. Safe in the clash, Freitas let his guard down and tried to mislead Nunes. The comedian walked forward, but he couldn’t find the veteran. The confrontation ended with the athletes exchanging blows in the center of the ring.

Fight Music Show results

Boxing

Acelino Popó Freitas and Whindersson Nunes tied by unanimous decision of the judges

Rogério Minotouro defeated Leonardo Leleco by unanimous decision of the judges

Escava Falcão defeated Yuri Fernandes by medical interruption in 5R

kickboxing

Higor Merlin defeated Matheus Aires by unanimous decision of the judges

MMA

Andressa Romero defeated Stephanie Luciano by unanimous decision (29-28,29-28,29-28)

Marco Tulio defeated glaico france by technical knockout

Mario Sousa defeated Antônio Gordilho by TKO in the first round

Marcelo Marques defeated Pedro Machado by unanimous decision of the judges