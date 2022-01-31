Why Russia wants to ban cryptocurrency trading

(Evgenia Pismennaya and Andrey Biryukov, WP Bloomberg) – THE central bank gives Russia, country with the third largest mining cryptocurrenciesin the world, proposed a total ban on the use and creation of all cryptocurrencies domestically.

Read too

Cryptocurrencies carry the characteristics of a pyramid scheme and undermine the sovereignty of monetary policy, posing a threat to the Russian financial system, the central bank said in a report published on Thursday.

“The potential risks to financial stability associated with cryptocurrencies are much greater for emerging markets, including Russia,” the document said. “Usually this is due to a greater propensity to save in foreign currency and an insufficient level of financial education.”

Cryptocurrency mining undermines the country’s green agenda, jeopardizes Russia’s energy supply, and amplifies the negative effects of the spread of cryptocurrencies, creating incentives to evade regulatory efforts, according to the Bank of Russia.

The central bank’s hard line against cryptocurrencies coincides with the stance of Russia’s powerful security services, which also support a ban on domestic competition to prevent it from being used to fund the country’s opposition, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has pressed bank president Elvira Nabiullina for an outright ban as difficult-to-trace payments are increasingly used by Russians to make donations to “undesirable” organizations. ”, among them media that were classified as “foreign agents”, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is not public.

Opposition and media funding represents a negligible fraction of the more than $92 billion (7 trillion rubles) in assets held in about 17 million cryptocurrency wallets in Russia, according to people familiar with the matter. Even so, security services are concerned that this is a growing problem, they said.

The Bank of Russia has long been suspicious of cryptocurrencies and has suggested the need for greater regulation. In December, Elvira said that Russian infrastructure should not be used to trade digital currencies.

An FSB spokesperson did not respond to invitations to comment for this story.

Russia is home to a thriving mining industry, which has become an increasingly important hub after China classified cryptocurrency-related transactions as illicit financial activity and vowed to end mining of digital assets in the country.

Russia became the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency miner in 2021, according to data from Cambridge University. Most mining activity takes place in the north of the country and Siberia, where temperatures are low and there is access to cheap energy. BitRiver, Minespot and BitCluster are among the biggest companies in the industry.

Russia already bans the use of cryptocurrencies to make payments, but lawmakers recognized the existence of digital currencies in a 2020 law as their popularity grew. Unlike China, the ban would not apply to assets held outside Russia and those with offshore bank accounts will be able to trade cryptocurrencies, the people said.

As the debate on cryptocurrencies in Russia intensifies, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly, Vyacheslav Volodin, said this week that the creation of a regulatory system will be the priority of the Duma’s spring session. Any ban would first have to be passed into law before it could take effect.

The attempt to ban cryptocurrencies comes amid a widespread crackdown on anti-Kremlin opposition and independent media following the arrest of Alexey Navalny a year ago. Russia has also issued hefty fines to foreign tech companies for failing to remove content as President Vladimir Putin battles the West in a European security crisis that could escalate into open conflict.

The Navalny office network, which was banned and included in the list of “extremist” organizations by Russian authorities last year, continues to accept Bitcoin donations. A wallet listed on its website has received the equivalent of $4 million in cryptocurrencies over the past five years, according to Blockchair, the blockchain search engine.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, did not respond to an invitation to take a stand.

Meduza news site also accepts cryptocurrency donations. The vehicle was classified as a foreign agent in April, which requires it to post a massive disclaimer in all publications and abide by strict financial disclosure rules.

He received two large cryptocurrency donations and numerous small ones, according to Meduza editor Galina Timchenko.

“We do not disclose our numbers, but I can say that [as doações em criptomoedas] represent about 3% of the total donations received”, said Galina. “In other words, it’s not much.”

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better