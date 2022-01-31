Woman whose arm was amputated in speedboat accident dies in hospital

Accident occurred this Saturday (29/1) in an area in front of Ponto do Lago Sul (photo: Disclosure/CBMDF) The 36-year-old woman who had her arm and abdomen torn apart after being hit by a speedboat in Lake Parano died in the early hours of this Sunday (30/1), around 2 am, at the Hospital de Base do Distrito Federal. According to the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), she had serious injuries in the abdomen region.

The accident occurred this Saturday (29/1) in an area in front of Ponto do Lago Sul. The woman fell from a speedboat and had her arm severed by the boat. According to the Fire Department, she was pulled out of the water with her right arm amputated, with her viscera out, she was unconscious, was intubated and taken to the Hospital de Base in critical condition.

According to the PCDF, during the maneuver to anchor the vessel, a child fell into the water and the woman, who was the child’s mother, would have dived in to rescue her. The child was rescued, but the mother, according to preliminary information, was hit by the motorboat’s propeller.

The boat’s driver, who works as a sailor and crew member at the company that owns the speedboat, was taken to the police station where he testified. He performed the blood alcohol test, which showed 0.00 mg/L, that is, drunk driving was not characterized. The fact will be investigated by the 10th DP (Lago Sul).