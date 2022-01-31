Workers can now consult a statement to find out if they are entitled to the payment of the PIS-PASEP allowance

share tweet share share Email



Workers can now consult the extract to find out if they are entitled to the payment of the PIS-PASEP allowance. Payments begin on February 8 to professionals in the private sector, through Caixa, and on February 15 to public servants, through BB.

Workers can now check if they are entitled and the amount of PIS/Pasep that will be paid this year. The consultation – initially scheduled to be released on February 1st – can now be made on the Digital Work Card application or by phone 158.

Payments begin on February 8 to professionals in the private sector, through Caixa, and on February 15 to public servants, through Banco do Brasil.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, workers in the private sector who already have accounts at Caixa Tem will receive a deposit in the application made automatically. The credit of the PIS allowance will also be automatic for workers with conventional current accounts at the bank.

In addition, it will be possible to withdraw the amount at a Caixa branch, in the case of workers in the private sector, using the Citizen Card and the registered password.

In 2021, a resolution changed the PIS/Pasep payment schedule for this year. Thus, workers who should receive the 2020 salary bonus from the second half of 2021 will only have access to the payment from February 2022.

How to check the value?

In order to have access to the Salary Allowance information in the Digital Work Card, the worker will need to update the application, then access the “Benefits” and “Salary Allowance” tabs, to check the amount, day and bank of receipt.

The download is free from the App Store and Play Store virtual stores, or from the gov.br portal, through the electronic address. To obtain the digital document, the worker will need the CPF number and must create an authenticated account on the gov.br portal. After logging in, the worker must consult the “Benefits” option in the lower menu, and then select “Salary allowance”.

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount.

About 22 million Brazilians will benefit, totaling more than R$ 20 billion. In municipalities that declared calamity due to heavy rains, such as MG and BA, workers will be able to withdraw the benefit in the first batch (on February 8), as determined by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat).

Beneficiaries of the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PASEP) by Banco do Brasil will be able to withdraw from February 15th.

Check the conditions

To be entitled to the salary bonus, the worker must have received, on average, up to two minimum wages of monthly remuneration from employers who contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or to the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PASEP), have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days in the base year, and who have been registered for at least 5 years (date of first employment) in the PIS-Pasep Participation Fund or in the National Register of Social Information (CNIS).

see the calendar

PIS

The release will occur in a staggered way, and the money will be available for withdrawal until December 29th.

January – 02/08/2022 to 12/29/2022

February -02/10/2022 to 12/29/2022

March – 02/15/2022 to 12/29/2022

April – 02/17/2022 to 12/29/2022

May – 02/22/2022 to 12/29/2022

June – 02/24/2022 to 12/29/2022

July – 03/15/2022 to 12/29/2022

August – 03/17/2022 to 12/29/2022

September – 03/22/2022 to 12/29/2022

October – 03/24/2022 to 12/29/2022

November – 03/29/2022 to 12/29/2022

December – 03/31/2022 to 12/29/2022

pasep

Withdrawal runs from February 15th to March 24th, depending on the civil servant’s registration number. The deadline for the withdrawal is also December 29, 2022.

Registration number Payment

0 and 1 – February 15

2nd and 3rd – February 17th

February 4th – 22nd

5th – 24th of February

March 6th – 15th

March 7th – 17th

March 8th – 22nd

March 9 – 24 – Source: O Globo













