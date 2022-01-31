Would Call of Duty really be the bridge to bring Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation?

Could Call of Duty be the key to bringing Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation? It’s a very commented phrase and we’re going to debate about it. Microsoft has stated that it will honor the commitments made by Activision to Sony, but after 2023 the situation may change and several possible scenarios will open up for what remains one of the best selling games of all time.

Brief recap: Activision Blizzard has teamed up with Xbox Game Studios as part of a nearly $70 billion operation that will be finalized in the coming months, and users of the PlayStation fear that Call of Duty can become a Xbox exclusive.

To appease tempers, Phil Spencer himself has confirmed that Call of Duty will also remain available on PlayStation, although according to some rumors the current deal between Activision and Sony would see the franchise on PS5 and PS4 at least. until 2023. In short, it would be two new episodes and the talk of Warzone 2.

What will happen next? Here begins the interesting part of the speech, because the possibilities are many. On the one hand, there is the possible intention, completely legitimate, to make the huge investment worth the acquisition to make the brand exclusive and, therefore, make the franchise exclusive to Xbox and PC, in addition to being available on Xbox Game Pass.

On the other hand, there is the attraction for the income that the Activision series produces every year and would continue to produce, generating profits for Microsoft that at that time would behave like any other multiplatform publisher.

However, there is a third option that appears a bit like a mixture of the two hypotheses represented so far: Call of Duty can remain available on PlayStation as long as the Sony agrees to bring Xbox Game Pass for your platform. The veto so far has been just ideological, if you think about it: there were problems with the arrival of EA Play, but over time Sony let it go. However, Ubisoft has not yet confirmed its service there.

We know that Phil Spencer would like to bring Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, but he would have to have complete freedom there. We assume this will be via Xbox Cloud Game, via app, with no commission paid to Sony or Nintendo. In the future, this service will already be incorporated into TVs and will not even need a video game.

Honestly, Sony has already allowed EA Play to work there, so I believe that if Microsoft wants to bring its games to the Playstation and its service, Sony wouldn’t stop it. It turns out that Microsoft has its own console and its Xbox Cloud Gaming service must work on devices with an internet browser, including TVs and cell phones. It’s hard to imagine Microsoft bowing to Sony and Nintendo in this way and practically killing their Xbox console.

Apparently, Bethesda is the key to everything. Starfield is exclusive and TES VI is also marked as such. Call of Duty should also log into this account when the deals run out. If you have a Playstation and want Game Pass, you can already subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and enjoy it, it’s still in beta and has limitations, but it’s already quite fun.

How do you think things will turn out? Will Call of Duty remain unconditional on PlayStation? Or will Microsoft really make it an Xbox exclusive once the current deals run out? Let’s talk about.