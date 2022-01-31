Xbox Game Pass: Games for February will be revealed soon, what can we expect?

We are still in January, the month that represented a whirlwind of emotions for the entire gamer industry, as the great Activision Blizzard was announced as a target for the acquisition of Xbox. Something unimaginable for many, but it’s not a dream, it’s real. It was almost 70 billion dollars in the biggest acquisition of Microsoft and technology.

But what does all this have to do with Xbox Game Pass? Well, Microsoft is buying studios just to beef up the service, so of course we’re keeping an eye on which and when Activision Blizzard games will enter the service.

As Microsoft has already purchased the Bethesda, then we can have some idea of ​​what will happen. In this case, the company delivered DOOM Eternal the month following the acquisition. However, the complete catalog was only delivered after the purchase was approved by Organs regulatory bodies.

Also, Activision Blizzard is much bigger than Bethesda and will undergo more rigorous scrutiny, which can make some things difficult. However, will we be awarded any games in February as a result of this big negotiation?

The answer is close as in the next few days Microsoft will certainly announce the titles of the first half of Xbox Game Pass. follow the Windows Club to catch this news first hand.

What do you think could happen?