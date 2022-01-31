You may have forgotten lottery money or INSS. Understand

The Central Bank’s announcement that about R$8 billion forgotten in accounts or improperly charged would be returned to customers of financial institutions caused the bank’s website to crash due to high demand for the money.

But this is not the only situation where the Brazilian may have left some money behind.

Inactive FGTS accounts, salary allowances never redeemed, INSS arrears, lottery prizes never claimed and even little-known rights, such as the daycare allowance, can help families’ savings at the beginning of the year.

Find out in the table below how to redeem the values ​​of each one of them.

But first, a warning: after gaining enough popularity to bring down the site, the Values ​​Receivable System (SRV) is already being used as a strategy to apply scams.

While the Central Bank system does not work again — which will happen on February 14 — there is no other channel available for citizens to find out how much they have to receive or to request the transfer of money.

The BC informs that it does not come into direct contact with citizens, that is, it does not make calls or send WhatsApp messages.

According to the agency, funds will be transferred directly from financial institutions to citizens, who must not make any prior deposits. When the tool works again, you will need to register and identify yourself with a username and password.

The speed of the scammers does not surprise experts. The buzz of the last few days creates the ideal atmosphere to deceive users, who remember hearing something familiar and are carried away by the confusion. Similar scams were seen regarding vaccine pre-registrations and when Pix was launched.

Axur, a platform that monitors data leaks and network security, during the week identified fake apps and pages that impersonate official government websites related to the new service. Calls and messages via WhatsApp were also recorded.

The idea is to impersonate an official source, warn that the citizen has a supposed value in the bank to be withdrawn and ask for information such as CPF and bank details.

WHERE THE MONEY CAN BE

DPVAT

Any victim of a traffic accident, including pedestrians, is entitled to compensation from the DPVAT, regardless of who was at fault or even if the vehicle that caused the accident was not located.

The deadline for receiving compensation is 30 days. The amounts are BRL 2,700 for medical expenses in the private network, BRL 13,500 in cases of permanent disability and BRL 13,500 for heirs and family members in the event of death.

To request compensation, you must download the DPVAT application and log in with the same data from Caixa services, such as Caixa Tem and FGTS. Then, you need to click on “I want to request my DPVAT compensation”, inform details of the accident, attach documents (such as the incident report) and authorize the credit in a digital social savings account.

Claims against accidents before December 31, 2020 must be requested on the Seguradora Líder website. There are also service points and a call center available on 0800-0221204.

INSS arrears

These are amounts paid by the INSS to those who won in court the right to grant or review the benefit.

The so-called RPVs (Small Value Requisitions) encompass actions of up to 60 minimum wages (R$ 72.7 thousand in 2022). Precatórios are the form of payment in cases above this amount.

The amount is usually deposited by the Federal Court in a Caixa or Banco do Brasil account, opened by the Judiciary for this purpose and which must be moved within two years or return to the public coffers, explains social security lawyer Adriane Bramante. “The websites of the six TRFs usually have a link called Precatórios, where it is possible to search by CPF if the Precatório or RPV has already been issued”.

With the process number, it is possible to see the public information of the action and find out if the amount has been released. More details can be accessed with the help of a lawyer.

If the period of two years has passed, the insured or his heirs must go to court.

lottery prizes

In 2021, BRL 491 million were left by winners in Caixa’s lotteries, in contests such as Mega Sena and Quina, according to the Sorte Online portal, with information from Caixa.

after 90 days of the announcement of the result, the money is then allocated to Fies and cannot be recovered.

One of the winners of the 2020 Mega da Virada, for example, did not perform and lost BRL 162.6 million that he won in the draw.

FGTS withdrawal

There are at least 15 situations in which policyholders can withdraw money from their FGTS. But there are those who forget the values ​​of inactive accounts, of old jobs. It is possible to withdraw the money after three years without a job with a formal contract.

Childcare assistance

The right to day care in the workplace or alternative day care payment to working mothers is little known to employers and employees, says labor lawyer Domingos Savio Zainaghi. “This happens, in part, because to be obliged to offer day care, the workplace must have at least 30 women over 16 years old. That is, it is the case of larger employers, such as industries”, says Zainaghi.

The law establishes that companies are obliged to offer an appropriate place for their children in the period of breastfeeding, up to six months of age.

If it cannot offer the place, the company must meet the requirement by means of a place in an external day care center or payment of reimbursement. Most choose to offer monthly assistance.

Source: Experts heard.