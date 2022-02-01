😮 Banks will return billions of reais to Brazilians, see if you are entitled

Find out if you are entitled to a slice of these billions of reais and how this receiving system works. There are more than 24 million Brazilians who can have good money to receive, check if you are one of them.

Banks will return billions of reais to Brazilians

About 24 million Brazilians located in all regions of the country will receive around R$ 8 billion back, forgotten in banking institutions, as confirmed by the Central Bank (BC). The news made so many people go after consulting these values ​​that the consultation platform ended up going offline.

It is worth remembering that the amounts to which millions of Brazilians are entitled are amounts from charges that were improperly made or even remnants of old closed accounts that could no longer be consulted.

How does this receiving system work?

The so-called Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), the name given by the Central Bank, was launched on January 24, but an overload of access caused instability and the downfall of the Central Bank’s website.

Through the Central Bank website it is possible to access the SVR, making it possible to consult the remaining resources in the accounts for individuals (CPF) and legal entities (CNPJ), facilitating the process of returning the amounts.

Thus, through the system, each citizen is able to verify and identify the available balance in closed accounts, loan installments, unduly charged fees, and even other resources that are usually not researched after the closing of consortium groups.

How to query the amounts receivable

Before getting into how to carry out the consultation, it is necessary to point out that the consultation and values ​​system will only work again from February 14th, according to a note released by the Central Bank.

Requests for transfers of amounts that may be available can be scheduled for receipt from March 7th.

So, here’s how to perform the query that returns on February 14:

Access the BC website and select the option “My Financial Life”; Then, go to “Amounts Receivable”; Click on “Consult the Amounts Receivable Report”; Start the consultation and inform your CPF or CNPJ; If you have values ​​to receive, this will appear on the screen; If there are amounts, you will need to access the Registrant’s portal, in order to find out which bank the money is in.

Values ​​release steps

Of the total R$ 8 billion that Brazilians have to receive, in the first phase of the service, R$ 3.9 billion will be returned to more than 24 million individuals and companies. From this amount of the first phase coming from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and unsolicited resources relating to terminated consortium groups.

The remaining R$ 4.1 billion will be made available throughout the year and are the result of:

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and

other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.

Did you like this news?

