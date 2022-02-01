2022 has already made the world’s richest billionaires lose money

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, was one of the only billionaires not to lose money at the start of 2022.

Of the top 10 billionaires, only Warren Buffet has made a profit this year;

Buffet would have increased his fortune by US$ 4.6 billion, or R$ 24.6 billion;

Falling wealth is due to a wave of devaluation of technology-related stocks.

If 2021 was a very good year for the world’s billionaires, who saw their fortunes increase while the rest of the planet still suffers from the economic consequences of the pandemic, 2022 did not start so well.

Of the top 10 billionaires in the world, 9 have seen their net worth drop considerably due to falls in tech stock values.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk alone has seen his fortune drop by $50 billion this year alone. Jeff Bezos was another who counted losses, which add up to a total of US$ 23.4 billion (R$ 125 billion).

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin lost more than $18 billion. Even Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, had losses of US$ 12.7 billion (R$ 68 billion).

The only billionaire in the top 10 who did not report losses was Warren Buffet, chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, a company that manages a conglomerate of companies ranging from insurance, energy, apparel and finance companies.

It was precisely this business diversification that protected Buffet and his company from the devaluation of the technology sector, which hit his fellow billionaires so hard.

The bad wave of the technology sector was such that Buffet surpassed Mark Zuckerberg and ranked as the 7th richest man in the world, with a fortune of US$ 113 billion, or R$ 605 billion.

Investment diversification is Buffet’s motto, and it’s always the advice he preaches when asked how to make money on the stock market.

His advice is to always invest in index funds, which own all the stocks in an index and therefore have high asset diversification.

“Consistently buy a low-cost S&P 500 index fund,” Buffett said in a 2017 CNBC interview. “Keep buying thick and thin, and especially thin.”

The S&P 500, an example of Buffett, is an index composed of the shares of the 500 largest companies listed on the New York stock exchanges, such as Apple or Coca-Cola.