4 Chinese cars could reach the Brazilian automobile market

The Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors announced last Thursday (27) its ambitious plans for Brazil. The brand will make an investment of approximately $10 billion to establish itself in the country. At first, the Chinese will start operations with cars imported, however, the expectation is that there will be production on Brazilian soil until the second half of 2023.

GWM is focused on pickups and SUVs, with all models having hybrid or electric propulsion. Although there is still no confirmation of which vehicles will be marketed, the manufacturer said it will sell cars from four sub-brands in the country.

The Haval and Tank sub-brands specialize in SUVs, and Poer in pickup trucks. ORA takes off as the first national brand of fully electric vehicles. So, check out more details about each of these brands now.

haval

Focused on the SUV segment, this line is geared towards predominantly urban use. However, Haval models can also face trails, as GWM has guaranteed to equip its vehicles with 4×4 traction.

tank

Tank also focuses its efforts on SUVs, but its main focus is on the most sophisticated designs suitable for off-roading. Its lineup features the most luxurious, as well as detailed, SUVs from the automaker.

poer

Poer, on the other hand, focuses on the pickup truck trade. Oswaldo Ramos, who is commercial director at GWM, says he recognizes the difficulties of competing in such a consolidated segment in Brazil. “We are carrying out clinics with farmers, but also with potential audiences to understand what they want in a vehicle”, says the executive. One of the ways to stand out will be by launching “disruptive” products, which consist of a line of hybrid pickup trucks.

NOW

ORA will arrive in the country at a later date. The brand promises to be the first with an entire line made up of electric models. Therefore, the expectation is that the ORA can develop if there is an improvement in the infrastructure of charging points in Brazil.

