5 foods that lower blood sugar and make you lose weight

To ensure the well-being of the body, it is important not only to assess blood glucose but also insulin levels. When there are insulin spikes throughout the day, there is a risk that the body will increase fat stores and thus contribute to the risk of developing diabetes.

In order not to let these rises occur, a valuable tip is not to remove carbohydrates from the diet, but to balance them with fats, fibers and proteins. Another tip that can help is to always prefer whole and complex carbohydrates, which are absorbed more slowly and gradually by the body.

5 foods that improve blood sugar and accelerate weight loss

Here is a list of foods that will help you to have a healthier and more balanced diet:

1. Avocado

Because it contains little carbohydrate and a lot of good fat (oleic acid, the same found in olive oil), the fruit is a great option to consume between meals instead of cookies and cakes, for example.

Good fat has the same role as fiber in addition to reducing the speed of carbohydrate absorption.

2. Leaves

When consumed along with carbohydrates, leaf fibers such as spinach, arugula, watercress, cabbage, spinach and Swiss chard, make the absorption of food gradual and slower, promoting a better feeling of satiety. They are also sources of magnesium, potassium and calcium, responsible for regulating blood pressure.

3. Protein

Because it has no carbohydrates, all proteins are well accepted in a well-balanced diet. That’s because they have the power to reduce the glycemic index of the meal and ensure a greater feeling of satiety.

Among the foods rich in protein, we can mention: eggs, beef, pork, poultry, seafood and fish. But be careful: the food must be prepared on the grill, in the oven or cooked. No breading or fried food.

4. Legumes

Legumes are excellent sources of vegetable protein, slowly and gradually absorbed carbohydrates, as well as offering important minerals such as iron and potassium.

On the list of foods are: chickpeas, lentils, soybeans and beans. A preparation tip that increases protein absorption and reduces gas formation is to soak the beans for 12 to 36 hours (not forgetting to change the water every 8 and 12 hours).

5. oilseeds

In addition to being very tasty, oilseeds such as cashews, walnuts, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pistachios and Brazil nuts are excellent sources of fiber and good fats.

The consumption tip is twice a day, with two servings of 15 g, not exceeding 30 g in total. In addition, the idea is to consume raw or roasted foods, avoiding when they are roasted.