5 lies that hinder your evolution

You academy myths are those lies that have been repeated over and over and, for some people, turned out to be true. It is not new that, when entering the gym, a beginner must be very careful not to make some mistakes that stop the evolution. However, it is also necessary to beware of common tendencies that, in fact, contribute nothing to physical development. Whether training or dieting.

That’s why, with the help of sports advisor Leandro Twin, we’ve separated five lies that, little by little, have become trends and even absolute truth within the fitness world. But that, however, will not bring you real benefits. Check out the myths of the academy:

1 – Children can’t do weight training

A child without medical contraindications and with the accompaniment of a physical education professional, can perform adapted bodybuilding training. “Carefully, as the devices were not made for their height, and they tend to get carried away (risk of injury). At 6 years of age it is possible to start. Training is different from adults and they need much more attention” , warns Twin.

2 – Bean is a villain

“I observe a lot in my students that beans are avoided in the diet because they think they are a bad food, but, in fact, they are excellent. Bodybuilders do not use them because the preparation is not practical, the glycemic index is very low (for those who eat too much becomes unfeasible) and the excess fiber that, when eating too much, can cause abdominal discomfort, gas and even diarrhea. However, in moderate amounts, and especially on a diet to lose body fat, beans are excellent because it gives a lot of satiety and is very nutritious” says the specialist.

3 – Who doesn’t “steal” doesn’t grow

“Bodybuilders ‘steal’ in training, however, it’s in a very well thought out way and/or for video recordings. It’s much more exciting to see a bodybuilder screaming or doing an explosive move. But, don’t try to copy that because you will probably go wrong,” explains Twin.

4 – The ideal recipe is to eat every 3 hours

“Eating every 3 hours is a good strategy, however, with the approach of intermittent fasting, nowadays, it is evident that it is not mandatory. Try both, what will really matter is how nutritious your diet is and calories,” he says.

5 – Milk is another villain

“Bodybuilders avoid milk because excess generates gas, abdominal dilatation and diarrhea. And, as bodybuilders consume a lot of all kinds of food, it is impossible to consume milk. If you are not lactose intolerant, really there’s no reason to cut it”, concludes Twin.