5 lies that hinder your evolution

You academy myths are those lies that have been repeated over and over and, for some people, turned out to be true. It is not new that, when entering the gym, a beginner must be very careful not to make some mistakes that stop the evolution. However, it is also necessary to beware of common tendencies that, in fact, contribute nothing to physical development. Whether training or dieting.











© Shutterstock

academy myths





That’s why, with the help of sports advisor Leandro Twin, we’ve separated five lies that, little by little, have become trends and even absolute truth within the fitness world. But that, however, will not bring you real benefits. Check out the myths of the academy:

1 – Children can’t do weight training

A child without medical contraindications and with the accompaniment of a physical education professional, can perform adapted bodybuilding training. “Carefully, as the appliances were not made for their height, and they tend to get carried away (risk of injury). At 6 years of age it is possible to start. Training is different from adults and they need a lot more attention”, warns Twin.

2 – Beans are a villain

“I observe a lot in my students that beans are avoided in the diet because they think they are a bad food, but in fact, they are excellent. Bodybuilders do not use it because the preparation is not practical, the glycemic index is very low (for those who eat a lot it becomes unfeasible) and because of the excess fiber that, when eating a lot, can cause abdominal discomfort, gas and even diarrhea. However, in moderate amounts and, especially, in a body fat loss diet, beans are excellent because they are very satiating and very nutritious”, says the specialist.

3 – Who doesn’t “steal” doesn’t grow

“Bodybuilders ‘steal’ in training, however, it’s in a very thoughtful way and/or for video recordings. It’s much more exciting to see a bodybuilder screaming or doing an explosive move. But, don’t try to copy that because you’ll probably get screwed up,” explains Twin.

4 – The ideal recipe is to eat every 3 hours

“Eating every 3 hours is a good strategy, however, with the approach of intermittent fasting nowadays, it is evident that it is not mandatory. Try them both, what will really matter is how nutritious and caloric your diet is”, he says.

5 – Milk is another villain

“Bodybuilders avoid milk because excess generates gas, bloating and diarrhea. And, as bodybuilders make a high consumption of all kinds of food, the consumption of milk becomes unfeasible. If you’re not lactose intolerant, you really don’t have any kind of reason to cut back,” concludes Twin.