5 solar energy franchises with investments from R$ 20 thousand

The increase in energy bills is a consequence of the water crisis. With the evolution of sustainability and economy, many people and companies choose to use solar energy. This sector is seen as a promising business, as it is the target of large investments in Brazil.

A survey by ABSolar (Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy) shows that more than 17 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) were not emitted with the use of solar panels.

Several private companies are already investing in solar energy, since 2012 R$ 66.3 billion have been invested, thus creating 390 thousand new jobs.

How much does this investment cost?

If you want to invest in solar energy, the cost is at least R$ 10 thousand, according to Energy Brasil. This solar panel design is fully customized and varies depending on the purpose of the home.

It is possible to save up to 95% of electrical energy using solar energy. An investment like this is worth it and pays off in up to 4 years, depending on who invested.

5 franchise options

Before franchising, pay attention to the recommendations of experts and carefully read the Franchise Offering Circular (COF). See below.

SolarOn – Solar Energy Solution

Initial investment: from R$20 thousand to R$125 thousand;

Monthly billing: average from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 400 thousand;

Monthly profit: average of 5% to 10%;

Return: from 6 to 12 months;

For more information about the company go to the website .

Blue Sol Solar Energy

Initial investment: R$ 25,000, includes company opening, franchise and working capital;

Monthly billing: R$ 17,621;

Monthly profit: R$11,318;

Return: 4 months;

For more information about the company go to the website .

Solarprime Franchising

Initial investment: from R$ 37 thousand to R$ 92.4 thousand, Includes working capital, franchise fee and equipment;

Monthly billing: from R$100 thousand to R$161 thousand;

Monthly profit: from 10% to 30%;

Return: 3 to 9 months;

For more information about the company go to the website .

Solar Franchise Portal

Initial investment: R$ 36.5 thousand. Includes working capital and franchise fee;

Monthly billing: of R$ 30 thousand;

Monthly profit: between 20% to 35%;

Return: 4 to 7 months;

For more information about the company go to the website .

Energy Brazil

Initial investment: R$ 150 thousand. Includes working capital, franchise and installation fee;

Monthly billing: of R$ 72 thousand;

Monthly profit: 30%;

Return: 12 months;

For more information about the company go to the website .

