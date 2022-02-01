5G in Brazil: cheapest plan could cost BRL 250

After the auction in November last year, Brazilians are increasingly eager to have 5G technology in the palm of their hand. But it seems that the prices of the new connection should be higher than 4G for consumers.

Initial estimates from one of the winning operators indicate that the cheapest price for the technology should be at least BRL 250 per month in postpaid invoices, in addition to having data restriction.

The expectation is that operators will follow international prices, until the increasing massification of the service brings down the prices of chips and smartphones that support the technology. The companies that won the auction expect to reach at least 500 million hits in three years.

Until then, operators intend to migrate customers using 4G connection to the so-called 5G DSS. In short, the service uses 4G frequencies to reach speeds close to 5G. Thus, prices would remain the same until the arrival of the “pure” version of the new connection, the so-called standalone, which should arrive in July 2023.

Enterprises and 5G

According to executives from Claro and Vivo, two of the winners of the auction, companies will play a key role in lowering prices for the general population. This is because large companies are already planning new ways to modernize their processes using new technology. For them, agribusiness and industry should be the main consumers at first.