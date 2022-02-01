5G in Brazil: initial plans can cost from R$250

Brazilians will only have pure or standalone 5G from July next year, starting in the capitals. Initial estimates by one of the operators indicate that the new connection will be more expensive compared to 4G, with prices starting at R$250 per month for postpaid bills and with data usage restrictions.
The implementation of 5G depends on the adequacy of municipal laws to the General Law of Antennas and the installation of adequate infrastructure for the operation of the technology, which requires a higher density of signal replicators.
National 5G will initially follow international prices until the massification of the service lowers the costs of chips and devices enabled for the connection. Operators expect to reach 500 million accesses in three years.
The idea is to migrate customers who currently use 4G technology to the so-called 5G DSS, a service that uses current 4G frequencies to achieve 5G speeds with low latency. The price should remain the same during this process.
The initial rollout of standalone 5G, which should lead to the price drop for mass users, will take place through companies. Agribusiness and industry should be among the main consumers of the new technology in order to modernize daily activities, such as soil productivity analysis through sensors and logistics and transport services.
In addition, municipalities are already looking at possible solutions to make cities smarter. In Curitiba, Mayor Rafael Grecca is considering using a partnership with Abdi (Brazilian Innovation Development Agency) to design intelligent solutions for traffic light control. The waiting time would respect the movement of vehicles on each lane and no longer for a previously defined time.
The revolution promised by 5G, if all the features of the fifth generation technology are implemented in the country, should raise Brazil’s GDP by R$ 6.5 trillion by 2030, according to a study by Omni – a consultancy specializing in telecommunications.
Have you had the opportunity to test the 5G network signal? Share your experience in the comments!