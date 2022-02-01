5G in Brazil: initial plans can cost from R$250

Brazilians will only have pure or standalone 5G from July next year, starting in the capitals. Initial estimates by one of the operators indicate that the new connection will be more expensive compared to 4G, with prices starting at R$250 per month for postpaid bills and with data usage restrictions.

The implementation of 5G depends on the adequacy of municipal laws to the General Law of Antennas and the installation of adequate infrastructure for the operation of the technology, which requires a higher density of signal replicators.

National 5G will initially follow international prices until the massification of the service lowers the costs of chips and devices enabled for the connection. Operators expect to reach 500 million accesses in three years.