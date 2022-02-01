A third way has emerged… In the beverage market

Felipe Della Negra is co-founder and CEO of the new company

It is fair to say that it takes a good deal of courage to venture into the Brazilian alcoholic beverage market. Especially if the goal is not just to create a single brand, but to compete against billionaire multinational conglomerates that dominate supermarket shelves.

But there is room for new entrants, as long as they are innovative. This is the perception of executives Felipe Della Negra and Felipe Szpigel, co-founders of Better Drinks, a new group of beverage brands that debuts its operation in the Brazilian market this Tuesday, February 1st.

“The national market today is divided between companies that do not have a minimum scale to grow and pass the surf and giants that have been managing their leadership positions. We want to be a third way. There is a latent demand in the sector and those who do a good job will be able to grow”, says Della Negra, co-founder and CEO of Better Drinks.

The group is already born with five brands in its portfolio: Baer-Mate (teas), F!VE (ready drinks), Mamba (water), Praya (premium beer) and Vivant (canned wine). The brands were handpicked by entrepreneurs and take into account, mainly, the segment in which they operate. “The choice came from the categories that today lead the beverage sector”, says Della Negra.

Della Negra and Szpigel set out to create the Better Drinks group in an agreement that turns the founders of each chosen brand into shareholders of the holding. Added together, the companies’ sales reached R$ 50 million in 2021. The goal – quite audacious – is to double revenues this year and reach R$ 1 billion in 2026.

To reach these numbers, Better Drinks set up a plan to vertically expand the business. Instead of buying more brands to boost the portfolio, the plan is to take the products that the company already works to other regions of the national territory.

For now, the sales operation is still more concentrated in the Southeast, but there is already a presence in almost all states of Brazil. In all, there are more than 5,000 physical points of sale – most of them in large retail chains. “We have one or two brands in some states and there is a lot of work to be done to come up with the entire portfolio”, says Della Negra.

In the beverage sector, distribution is, in many cases, the lifeblood of the business. No wonder, Ambev has become a giant. To gain scale, therefore, Better Drinks will need to expand its reach. In addition to geography, the company intends to enter medium and small retailers.

In addition, the group will also intensify its digital operation by investing in the modernization or creation of virtual sales channels for each brand and in the arrival of products also to applications such as Rappi and rival Ambev, Zé Delivery, for example.

To fulfill this agenda, the company was born with a capital injection of R$ 25 million. The investment was led by Della Negra and Szpiegel and included the participation of angel investors such as Thadeu Diz, Felipe Diz and Ricardo Monteiro, founders of Zee.Dog; Fernando Gringberg, Mario Gorski, Ricardo Garrido and Sergio Camargo from CiaTC, the group that owns the Pirajá bar chain, the Braz pizzeria, among others.

“We want to capture the full distribution potential and close the gaps, in addition to investing in building a strong brand”, says Szpigel, who is a co-founder of F!VE and before that worked for more than 20 years at Anheuser-Busch InBev, the AB InBev.

The alcoholic beverage market in Brazil has undergone a transformation in recent years. After gin has become the favorite spirit of Brazilians, ready-to-drink drinks, premium beers and even canned wine seem to arouse more and more consumer interest.

Wine, by the way, is seen as one of those drinks of the future. The pandemic accelerated sales. In 2020, an absolute record with more than 500 million liters sold. Last year, 489.4 million liters were sold. Despite the 2% drop, there was a 27.4% increase compared to 2019, according to data from the consultancy Ideal Consulting.

So much so that Ambev, which owns more than 60% of the traditional beer market, launched in August last year a new business division called “Future Beverages and Beyond Beer”. . As the name implies, the intention is to invest in other drinks.

In this area are the canned wines Somm and Blasfêmia, in addition to the bottled Dante Robino. The company also bets on mixed drinks such as Beats (formerly Skol Beats) and hard seltzers Mike’s and Isla.

Other competitors are also not standing still. Coca-Cola, for example, bets on the Topo Chico hard-seltzer for the Brazilian market and recently announced that it will transform Simply Lemonade, canned lemonade sold in some markets outside Brazil, into an alcoholic beverage with an alternative version.