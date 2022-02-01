A year of Open Banking: banks already make 100 million exchanges per month | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Open Banking

Open Banking, which completes one year this Tuesday, is considered a success by specialists and market participants. The system, which makes it possible to share customer data with several financial institutions and promises to deliver facilities, such as lower interest rates, began to gain traction at the end of last year.

According to data from Open Banking Brasil, an organization that brings together system participants, the number of “API calls”, that is, successful communications between two different institutions, rose from 12.7 million in November to 84.4 million in December. In January, the number was even higher, at 96.3 million.

Communication between institutions can be the sharing of data itself or a request for authorization to access this information, for example.

Nic Marcondes, partner at Quanto, an Open Banking platform, explains that this growth at the end of 2021 is related to the way in which financial institutions began to offer the service to customers.

“We see that it was much more directed towards the end of the year, when the Open Banking button or “connect your accounts” appeared for everyone”, he explained.

Another point that helped in the growth were the advertisements sponsored by large banks, such as Itaú and Banco do Brasil. The pieces try to explain what Open Banking is and call the public to share their data.

According to Marcondes, Open Banking is already a reality. In some cases, he reports, the system has already helped people who were looking for credit to obtain the loan. One of the companies that is a customer of Quanto, which cannot be named for commercial reasons, recorded a 28.8% increase in credit approvals in August 2021 comparing who used Open Banking and who did not.

“We saw an approval rate increasing by almost 29% just because the institution has this Open Banking data”, he reported.

Milene Fachini Jacob, partner in the fintech area at Baptista Luz Advogados, already sees an impact of Open Banking in the market, mainly on the competition to offer more services to clients.

On the user side, the lawyer says that clients with better financial history are already getting more attractive rates on loans.

“Customers are rewarded with better rates when they have a better history, obviously, like the entire credit market. The ranking works in order to reward those with the highest score. We see this already happening in practice today”, he said.

Expansion to 2022

For Julio Carvalho, Security Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS), which offers services to institutions such as Itaú, Nubank and Pagseguro, the second half of this year should be the one with the greatest popularization of the system.

According to him, the market went through a phase of implementing the system and putting the infrastructure on its feet, and now it starts to understand the data collected to generate new products and services.

“What leads me to believe that we will have more remarkable evidence of change in people’s lives from the second half of the year is because we will probably enter a phase of monetization of this data”, he said.

One of the features that should expand and could be a key to the popularization of Open Banking is the intersection with Pix. The most commented feature among experts is to facilitate a payment in a delivery application.

The idea is for the payment to be made by Pix quickly, without the need for multiple authentications with the bank, since the delivery application itself would be authorized by the Central Bank to initiate payments.

“Companies that are already included in this ecosystem, such as a delivery company, can place an order to operate as a payment initiator company. In this sense, there is a possibility that these companies within their groups also enter this market”, he said. Oak.

Lawyer Milene Jacob points out that the system is still very new and believes that over time and with an effort of financial education, people will get used to it and information sharing will become more common.

“The more we use the system, the more institutions will take advantage of it in its entirety. The services that are already available will mature and the final consumer will get used to thinking in a more out-of-the-box way, in the sense of not using only products and services at institutions he already has a relationship with, but to look for other options”, he says.

what is yet to come

credit proposals

As of March 30, it should be easier to receive credit proposals from several different institutions. Customers will now be able to request these proposals from several institutions at the same time, as in a marketplace. According to the BC, it will be easier to compare rates and terms.

Investments and foreign exchange

At the end of May, the 31st, transactional data on exchange products and investments will be able to be shared.

These are information about which shares and debt securities the customer has in their portfolio, or fees charged in exchange operations and even information about family income and assets.

insurance

In the longer term, insurance will also be part of the system. For the time being, insurers are working to share data on service channels and available products. and notify claims within the so-called “Open Insurance”.