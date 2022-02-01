A321neo plane is seen touching its tail on the runway in difficult aborted landing

The moment of the incident, in the scene of the video you watch below – Image: Big Jet TV, via YouTube





This Monday, January 31, the pilots of an Airbus A321neo had to dominate their aircraft after it was destabilized by the wind at the moment of landing. However, due to the difficult situation, there was still a light touch of the tail on the track, as you can see in the video below.

The tail strike incident took place at London Heathrow Airport, England, around noon local time, when the jet registered under registration G-NEOP, operated by British Airways, arrived on flight BA-1307. .

About 1 hour after departure from Aberdeen Airport in Scotland, the pilots made the A321 approach to Heathrow’s runway 27R, however, they faced the action of gusts of wind in the seconds that they made contact with the ground.

First, the plane is seen touching only the right wheel of the main landing gear, and soon after, the pilots perform the complete touch with both wheels, however, they are soon surprised by the lifting of the right wing.





Immediately they begin the go-around procedure, however, before the aircraft gains enough lift to move away from the ground, there is a slight contact of the tail with the runway.

According to the cameraman, “I think the pilot knows that, but the wind was coming over the office buildings on Bath Road. And there is a gap between one building and the next set of office buildings, which allows the gusts to flow unrestricted across the runway.”

After the go-around, in about 15 minutes the pilots returned the A321 for a full landing on the same runway 27R.

As the fuselage contact with the runway was light, the aircraft returned to its next commercial flight about 5 hours after landing, so it is possible to assume that there was no relevant damage to the A321neo.



