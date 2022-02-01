Advisers hope Bolsonaro does not attack Alexandre de Moraes | Blog do Valdo Cruz

Palace advisors expect Bolsonaro to maintain this stance, in order not to contribute to the return of a climate of war between the Executive and the Judiciary in the middle of the election year.

In the opinion of the president’s assistants, he has already sent the message he wanted, by not appearing to testify in the investigation that investigates whether Bolsonaro leaked confidential data related to electronic voting machines, and was advised not to stir up even more tempers by the moderate wing of the government.

The radicals, on the other hand, expected exactly the opposite — that he would fire bitter criticism against Moraes.

Bolsonaro sent a letter to the PF to say he would not testify

The testimonial novel is not over yet. The Federal Police must officially report between this Monday (31) and Tuesday (1) the absence of President Jair Bolsonaro in the testimony scheduled for 2 pm last Friday.

With that, Minister Alexandre de Moraes will define the next steps of the investigation.

In principle, as the STF minister refused the appeal of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) for loss of deadline, the testimony remains on the investigation agenda.

The question is whether Moraes will set a new date or will guide the PF to complete the investigation, given President Bolsonaro’s decision not to appear last Friday.

On the return of the Judiciary’s work, this Tuesday, the plenary should analyze, by the way, how the format of a testimony of a President of the Republic should be – whether it should be in person or it can be in writing.

The Planalto Palace assesses that it may have at least a partial victory in this trial. The Supreme Court would decide that a president is obliged to testify, but he would be able to answer questions in writing.