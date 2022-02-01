After criticism, Fábio Faria deletes video of Bolsonaro eating chicken with farofa

Após repercussão negativa nas redes sociais, o ministro das Comunicações, Fábio Faria (PSD), apagou do Twitter um vídeo do presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) comendo frango assado com farofa em uma barraca, em Brasília (DF), no domingo (30) .

Netizens called the recording a failed attempt to portray the president as a “man of the people”. Hours before the release of the video, the news had come out that the president had spent almost R$ 30 million on the corporate card until December last year. The amount exceeds what was used by former presidents Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Michel Temer (MDB) in four years of administration.

The ad is for a simple president who spills chicken crumbs on his clothes. All this on the day that the expenses of the corporate card are revealed and it is found that he has spent R$ 822 thousand per month since the beginning of his term. Bolsonaro is a fraud. pic.twitter.com/ZrOqJM6lFt — Anonymous (@AnonNovidades) January 30, 2022

Sought by Uol, Fábio Faria minimized the fact that he had deleted the video. According to the minister, his team decided to publish without his authorization.

“It wasn’t a political move, it wasn’t me who made the video, even because I was in Natal. And I also didn’t delete it because it had negative repercussions, just because it didn’t go through me and because it runs away from the posts of deliveries and achievements that are posted without my prior authorization “, he told Uol.

THE @fabiofaria deleted the video of [email protected] eating?! There’s nothing… We post and reaffirm:

1. For those who still confuse money, access to education and power with education and respect, here’s a picture worth a thousand words;

2. The people do not identify with this filth. pic.twitter.com/5PO0dC3X9I — Marina Gadelha (@GadelhaMarina) January 31, 2022

Did you see the video of Bolsonaro all dirty with farofa eating barbecue?

He tried to pass the image of humble and hit the filth. Who had to clean this floor and do his laundry afterwards? Ashamed to have a president like that! #ForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/lpv0pMkLsf — NATIONAL UNION OF STUDENTS 💙 (@uneoficial) January 31, 2022

Bolsonaro eating chicken with his hands and smearing the floor with farofa reflects the way Brazil has been governed. — Vinicius (@viniluchi) January 30, 2022

For the bolsonaro team, the image of a “man of the people” is of someone who eats like a pig. It is a group so distant from the people that they think that cutlery and napkins have not yet been incorporated. They do not consider the people as human beings, so they are against having rights. — Ricardo Pereira (@ricardope) January 30, 2022

