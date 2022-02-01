After four and a half years, Brazil should return this week to having basic interest rates above 10% per year | Economy

The basic interest rate of the economy, set by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, should return this week to the double-digit level, that is, above 10% per year.

The Copom meeting that will define the interest rate level is scheduled for this Tuesday (1st) and Wednesday (2nd). The result will be announced after the meeting.

The expectation of economists in the financial market, gathered by the BC in a survey carried out with more than 100 financial institutions last week, is that the rate advance from the current 9.25% to 10.75% per year.

The evolution of the Selic rate Since 2017, in % per year Source: Central Bank

If this movement is confirmed, it will be the first time in four and a half years (since July 2017) that the rate will be in double digits. At that time, the Selic was at 10.25% per year.

The current interest rate hike began in March 2021, when the Selic rate rose from a historic low of 2% to 2.75% per year. Since then, there have been seven highs in a row, with the rate reaching the highest level in more than four years.

Due to the increase in the basic rate of the economy, bank interest had the highest increase in six years in 2021 and reached 33.9% per year. At around 350% a year, credit card revolving interest is the highest since August 2017.

The financial market expects a further increase in the Selic rate in 2022. The rate is expected to rise to 11.75% per year, next March, and to fall again only at the beginning of 2023 — when it would fall back to 11.25 % per year.

Accumulated inflation in 2021 is the highest in the last six years

The Central Bank has raised interest rates to fight inflation, which reached 10.06% per year in 2021, the highest in six years.

The institution operates based on the inflation targeting system. When inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic rate. When inflation estimates are in line with the targets, the Selic is reduced.

In the last year, inflation was mainly driven by transport, which presented the greatest variation (21.03%) and the greatest impact (4.19 percentage points) on the IPCA for the year.

Then came housing (13.05%), which contributed with 2.05 percentage points, and food and beverages (7.94%), with an impact of 1.68 percentage points. Together, the three groups accounted for about 80% of the 2021 Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA, official inflation indicator).

With the spike, inflation was well above the target ceiling for 2021, which was 5.25%. Under the current system, the IPCA could be between 2.5% and 5.25% for the target to be officially met. The official central target was 3.75%.

At this moment, the BC is already targeting the inflation targets for 2022 and 2023, whose main objective is, respectively, 3.5% and 3.25% per year. For this year, the market estimates, so far, a new burst of the inflation target.

Pandemic and weather factors

According to the chief economist of Banco Alfa, Luis Otavio de Souza Leal, the possible increase in the interest rate to a level above 10% per year stems from a series of internal and external factors, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors. climatic conditions, such as the water crisis — which generated an increase in the prices of electricity and food.

“We have to remember that we came from an unprecedented crisis [Covid-19], not so much because of the size but because you don’t have any kind of previous experience of something similar. It was kind of trial and error,” he declared.

He recalled that the Selic rate was reduced to up to 2% per year, something unprecedented, with the aim of avoiding a depression in the economy.

At that time, some economists, such as those at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), even predicted a drop of almost 10% in GDP – which was not confirmed. The retraction was 4.1% last year.

In addition to very low interest rates, Leal noted that a strong policy of public spending was also implemented, through emergency aid of R$ 600, which ended up stimulating inflation.

In addition, the lack of production inputs, due to the disruption generated by the pandemic, also helped to increase prices.

“And the icing on the cake in Brazil is the indexing [mecanismo pelo qual uma alta de preços é transmitida para para o futuro]. The minimum wage was corrected by 10% this year. And it’s fair, but the problem is that this feeds back inflation because it turns into consumption”, declared the economist.