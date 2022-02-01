After PSG elimination, Paris newspaper is disappointed with Messi: ‘Shadow of himself’

On the night of elimination in the Coupe de France, Messi was harshly criticized by the newspaper

In search of a spot in the quarterfinals, the PSG received in the Parc des Princes the nice through the French Cup this Monday afternoon (31). With the ball rolling, the score followed 0 to 0, with the visiting team leaving classified after 6 to 5 on penalties.

One of the starters who was marked in the defeat was the Argentine Lionel Messi. Wearing shirt 10, the ace had one of the worst scores of the team for the newspaper Le Parisienwith a 4.5.

The newspaper even went further, talking about not even the number 10 shirt making the Argentine relive his moments of glory in the barcelonain addition to stating that the star’s night was ‘in the shadow of himself’.

“The 10, of course, still suits him very well. But this Monday, the “sacred number” still hasn’t helped Leo Messi become sacred again. And to reach this time that extends a little longer without the Argentine being able to recover his Catalan splendor on the lawns of France”, wrote the daily.

“History does not always stutter, at least not yet for La Pulga, who takes time to recover the level that made him an incomparable legend on the planet of football. After a month away from the field due to a difficult Covid, the ex-Barcelona certainly found some playing time last week when he came on against Reims. But it’s still not his fast pace that makes him so strong in small spaces or transition games.”