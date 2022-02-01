After reaching record, transmission of Covid-19 begins to slow down in the city of SP | São Paulo

Despite the improvement in the indicator, an expert says that the new cases should still grow in the coming days, although at a slower pace, and that the pressure on the health system should remain intense in the coming weeks due to the advancement of the ômicron variant (see other indicators below).

This Monday (31), the transmission rate is 1.80 in the capital of São Paulo. The value is lower than that recorded on Saturday (29), from 1.81. Based on current data, the researchers project that the rate should drop to 1.79 until this Thursday (February 3).

Symbolized by the acronym RT, the “rate of contagion” is a number that translates the potential for the spread of a disease: when it is greater than 1, each infected person transmits to more than one person, and the disease progresses. When it is less than 1, the contamination recedes.

In practice, the rate of 1.8 means that every 100 infected people transmit the virus to another 180.

Last week, when the capital reached its worst RT value since the beginning of the pandemic, the trend was accelerating. But, according to Unesp professor and Info Tracker coordinator, Wallace Casaca, the contagion rate has stabilized in the last three days.

“We observe stability in relation to the index. It has stopped accelerating and is now in a slight downward trend. If it continues as it is, in two or three weeks it may already have a significant reduction in the number of new cases”, says Casaca.

The deceleration of the rate does not, however, imply an immediate drop in new cases and deaths. For the researcher, the peak of deaths caused by the ômicron variant in São Paulo should occur in February.

“The rate is still above 1, and that means we will still have an explosion of new cases. The next two weeks are still going to be tough with pressure on the healthcare system. Deaths are also increasing. The peak of omicron deaths in São Paulo should be in February.”

The researcher warns that the projection is based on the information available at the time and that changes in public policies and in the behavior of the population can directly affect the evolution of the rate.

“These are scenarios according to the parameters we have today. If people start not wearing masks, if the pace of vaccination drops, if large parties are allowed, this could cause a distortion of the data. On the other hand, if governments decided to tighten the restriction measures a little more, it would also help to have a faster upsurge.”

According to Casaca, It’s still too early to say for sure that the worst moment of the omicron in the city is over, since there is a limitation of testing the population. On January 15th, the Municipal Health Department started to guide health units to test for Covid-19, as a priority, people in the risk group of the disease.

For the general public, the orientation is for doctors to make the diagnosis clinically, that is, to evaluate the symptoms without the aid of laboratory tests. This new policy may have affected data on new cases in the capital.

“Although these are official data, policies that limit testing will impact the assessment. In fact, it’s going down, but that could also be the impact of not having more testing available. Supply cannot match demand and this has to be considered.”

According to Info Tracker, the transmission rate of the capital is lower than that of the state, which this Monday is 1.88.

“São Paulo was the first city to be affected by the omicron in the state, and it is a hub that spreads the virus. It makes sense, then, to start having the fall first. We are already beginning to see some cities in the interior and Greater SP with a downward trend, but the vast majority is still on the rise. And that makes the state, as a whole, go up,” added Casaca.

The number of cases is one of the indicators that most dropped in the city of São Paulo in recent days. However, this reduction in confirmed cases may be a reflection of the new testing policy in municipal health services.

São Paulo changes protocol for testing cases of flu syndrome

The start of the new testing policy coincides with the drop in the number of cases in the city. According to data from the São Paulo City Hall, the peak of new confirmed cases occurred on January 13, when the moving average was 8,356 new daily records.

Soon after, the city began to use antigen tests primarily in patients at risk for Covid-19, and the number began to fall daily. Last Friday (28), the moving average of new cases reached 3,314 daily records in the capital.

Asked whether the testing policy of municipal services affected case data, the City of São Paulo replied that it carries out testing in specific groups only for the Rapid Antigen Test (TRA).

“RT-PCR tests continue to be carried out normally, as the ministry maintains permanent contracts with partner laboratories”, said the municipal administration, in a note.

The Health Department of the capital also stated that the policy of using antigen tests in the population at risk must be maintained.

“On the 24th, the capital received 350,000 rapid tests for Covid-19, which will continue to be used on citizens who belong to specific groups, considered to be at risk (people not vaccinated or with only one dose of vaccine, pregnant and postpartum women, individuals with comorbidities at medical discretion, health professionals and the homeless population)”, he said, in a note.

In addition to the number of confirmed cases, the prefecture also stated that there was a reduction in demand for care in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs), in the Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs), in the Emergency Care Units (PAs) and in the Emergency Room (ERs) of the capital.

In the first half of January, 162,612 assistance to people with respiratory symptoms, with 98,759 suspected of Covid-19, in these units.

In the second half of January, 122,566 care for people with respiratory symptoms, with 66,747 suspected of Covid-19. The number represents a drop of 25% in the search for people with symptoms, and 32% in the total number of suspected cases.