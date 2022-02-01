Against meaningless hiring, human resources startup raises BRL 500 million with SoftBank

Gupy seeks to eliminate meaningless hiring – and has just received another R$500 million to take this proposal to more Brazilian companies. The human resources startup announced on Monday (31) the raising of a series C investment, led by Japanese telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank and American manager Riverwood.

SoftBank recently raised over US$3 billion for startups in Latin America and invested in Brazilian businesses such as Alice, Descomplica and Pipefy. The investment in Gupy is announced during a turbulent time for the Japanese conglomerate’s operations in the region: Marcelo Claure, who brought the SoftBank operation to Latin America, left the company. Riverwood has invested in businesses such as Archivei, Petlove and VTEX. The investment in Gupy also included the manager Endeavor Catalyst (Creditas, Kavak, Kovi).

THE From Zero to Top, entrepreneurship brand InfoMoney, spoke with Mariana Dias. The co-founder of Gupy took stock of the expansion of the human resources startup, which involved its own artificial intelligence for recruitment and selection and admissions and digital training fronts. He also listed the objectives with the new R$ 500 million for Gupy.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Investments in human resources startups have grown year by year, but the pandemic has intensified the need for these digital solutions. We went from a very underserved sector to a hot sector in investments”, analyzed Mariana.

Between 2000 and 2021, US$ 3.4 billion was invested in the Brazilian human resources startup ecosystem, according to the Distrito HRTech Report 2021 study. Five of the ten largest rounds in this sector were made in 2020 and 2021. Between January and October As of 2021, the last period analyzed by the District, contributions totaled US$ 1.5 billion – almost half of the historical volume of investments in HRTechs.

Intelligence for human resources

Gupy was created by Mariana Dias, her brother Guilherme Dias, Bruna Guimarães and Robson Ventura in 2015. Mariana was a trainee at the beverage giant Ambev and later worked in the human resources area. Looking at the number of employees who were quitting, he started to think about whether he was recruiting the right people.

The startup started as a digital recruitment and selection solution for companies. Its proprietary algorithm collects data on above-average performers and predicts which job candidates have the most potential to grow within each company.

According to the startup, the candidate review process drops from 50 hours to 13 hours through its candidate ranking solution, and the percentage of hires coming from publications on the platform is over 80%.

The proposal for more assertive hiring and digital selection processes has grown over the years and gained further momentum during the new coronavirus pandemic. Gupy decided to expand its operations, and today it also serves the digital admissions and corporate training verticals on its portal.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Gupy currently serves more than 1,500 companies, from businesses with 50 employees to giants such as Ambev, Itaú, Renner and Santander. The startup accumulates 22.5 million CVs in its base, and 60 thousand vacancies are published per month. Gupy monetizes itself by charging plans from the companies it serves.

New investment and plans for 2022

Gupy had already raised BRL 50 million with investors such as accelerator Wayra; the Canary, Maya Capital, Valor Capital and Yellow Ventures funds. R$ 40 million of this amount was raised in April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

The R$500 million will be used to invest in “strategies that gained strength during the pandemic”, according to Mariana. Gupy will reinforce its current solutions and create other solutions for human resources professionals to increase the amount of talent recruited and for candidates to improve their employability.

The startup does not specify what the products will be specifically, but says they can be either developed in-house or acquired through M&As. Gupy began mergers and acquisitions with the purchase of gamified micro-training startup Niduu in 2021.

“CEOs and HRs will have the big challenge this year of getting talent that is in short supply in the market. It will be necessary to qualify newly hired talents and re-qualify the talents that are already in the company”, analyzes the co-founder. The startup grows its revenue by 100% each year, and the expectation is again to double revenue in 2022. “We have customers in all regions, but we can go far beyond the 1,500 companies served at the moment. In this way, we will maintain growth of 100% per year”, says Mariana.

In the long term, Gupy’s objective is to be a consolidator of solutions for the human resources sector. “The professional and the employee see gains by adopting a single solution to concentrate all the processes in the sector. HR can understand how each contractor is doing performing in the company and if it is necessary to train him or to relocate him in another department of the company. We have a large market size, but there will not be room for several large players. The sector demands consolidation”, says Mariana.

From Zero to Top

Leave your email and receive the best business cases in Brazil:

Related