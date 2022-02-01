Airbus may make the A330 in the US for Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin announced today (31) that its bidder for the USAF’s new LMXT strategic tanker would be manufactured in Mobile, Alabama, and Marietta, Georgia. The design was first presented in September 2021 and is aimed at the US Air Force’s “Bridge Tanker” Program.

“Establishing this production work in Alabama and Georgia confirms Lockheed Martin’s commitment that the LMXT will be built in the US, by and for Americans,” said Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet..

The LMXT represents the latest chapter in Lockheed Martin’s more than 60-year history of producing and delivering large aircraft and tanks for the Air Force, Marine Corps, and US Navy. Built on the design of the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), the LMXT leverages the well-known capabilities of the strategic tanker, which is used by 14 nations around the world.


With Lockheed Martin as prime contractor, the LMXT would be built in two phases:

Phase 1: The LMXT would first be manufactured as an A330 commercial aircraft at the Airbus facility in Mobile, Alabama, where Airbus A320 and A220 commercial aircraft have been assembled since 2015.

Phase 2: The second phase of the process includes the conversion of the aircraft into an LMXT tank at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics’ facility in Marietta, Georgia, which currently houses final production of the C-130J Super Hercules and the F-Central Wing assembly lines. 35 Lightning II.

Lockheed Martin and Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) in 2018 to explore aerial refueling solutions to address any shortfalls in the U.S. Air Force’s refueling capability, with the MRTT at the center of their discussions.


