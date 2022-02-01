Alice, the first all-electric passenger aircraft, prepares to fly

The Alice electric plane, which accommodates 9 passengers, will be able to fly for 1 hour, and about 814km.

The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is getting ready to fly.

Alicean aircraft developed by Israeli company Eviation, underwent engine testing last week at Arlington Municipal Airport in north Seattle.

According to Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay, Alice it’s just weeks away from its first flight.

With battery technology similar to an electric car or cell phone and 30 minutes of charging time, the Alice that accommodates 9 passengers will be able to fly for 1 hourand about 814km.

The company, which focuses exclusively on electric air travel, expects planes of this type that can accommodate 20 to 40 passengers to be a reality in 7 to 10 years.

A prototype of the aircraft, which debuted in 2019, has been undergoing low-speed testing since December and will attempt a high-speed experiment in the coming weeks.

Eviation has developed 3 prototype versions: an “intercity” variant, an executive and a cargo one.

Two Alices were ordered by the shipping company DHL, which are expected to be delivered in 2024.

Fonte: CNN