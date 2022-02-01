Almost 28 million have R$ 8 billion to receive and Registrato remains unavailable

Last week, the Central Bank launched a system to allow consumers to consult amounts receivable from financial institutions. After 8,500 return requests totaling BRL 900,000, the platform went offline the day after its launch.

About 27.9 million people will be able to request “lost” amounts in this first stage of the initiative, with 26 million CPFs and 1.9 million CNPJs. In total, around BRL 8 billion are in the possession of financial institutions and must be returned to users.

Amounts Receivable System (SVR)

The tool informs the consumer about possible amounts that he may have to receive from banks. This money relates to:

Accounts closed with available balance;

Fees and installments or obligations unduly charged in credit operations (when the return is provided for in the Term of Commitment with the BC);

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and

Non-redeeming resources related to terminated consortium groups.

When does the SVR come back?

According to the BC, users will be able to consult the values ​​again in the first half of February.

“The service capacity of the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) is being strongly expanded to serve all citizens with stability and security. From day 02/14/2022 you can check if you have amounts receivable. We apologize for the inconvenience,” he said in a statement.