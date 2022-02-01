American leaves executive job at bank and becomes ‘genderless reptile’ after undergoing castration and spending R$318,000

An American who had a job at the top of a bank decided to quit his career to transform himself into a “genderless reptile”.

Tiamat Legion Medusa, from Los Angeles (California, USA), who used to be called Richard Hernández, spent more than US$ 60,000 (about R$ 318,000) in body modifications, including castration, ear removal, rhinoplasty, a procedure to leave the tongue forked and 18 horn implants. In addition to many tattoos to imitate the skin of a reptile.

“People think that modified people, especially those who go to great lengths to look like something in a science fiction movie, are losers and dumb. In my past life as a man, I was vice president of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world. parents”, said the 60-year-old American, according to “Sun”.

Tiamat Legion Medusa became ‘genderless reptile’ Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

“I want everyone to know that modified people are just as smart, kind, loving and good as anyone else. Just because I had my ears removed doesn’t mean my brain went out of my head and I’m just an idiot.”, he added.

The decision to quit his career and undergo body modification for the first time came in 1997 with a $400 pair of antlers, after a AIDS diagnosis, which, at the time, was considered a death sentence.

“Because I thought I was going to die, I started to change my body as I felt like I was running out of time”, said Tiamat, who has fully recovered and today the virus is classified as undetectable and non-transmissible.

“I am removing parts of myself that offend me, including some of my physical attributes and also how I live my life today as a creature that is part human and part reptilian.”, he added.