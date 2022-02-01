Amnesty International accuses Israel of apartheid against Palestinians | World

Amnesty International published a 211-page report on Tuesday in which it accuses the Israeli government of subjecting Palestinians to an apartheid system based on policies of “segregation, expropriation and exclusion” that amount to crimes against humanity. .

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The Israeli government said the report “consolidates and recycles lies” from hate groups and was designed to “pour fuel on the fire of anti-Semitism” and accused Amnesty International of using “double standards and demonization to delegitimize Israel”. (see more below).

Palestinians praised the report. “The United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly are obligated to pay attention to the compelling evidence presented by Amnesty and other leading human rights organizations and hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people, including through sanctions,” he said. Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

The document by Amnesty International, a UK-based human rights NGO, accuses the Israeli government of practicing a policy of segregating Palestinians and Israeli Arabs, descendants of Palestinians who remained in the country after the creation of the Hebrew state in 1948.

The NGO says the conclusion is based on research and legal analysis of Israeli seizures of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer of persons and denial of citizenship.

2 of 3 Copies of Amnesty International’s report entitled ‘Israel apartheid against the Palestinians: Cruel system of domination and crime against humanity’ distributed at a press conference in East Jerusalem on 1 February 2022 — Photo: Ronen Zvulun/ Reuters Copies of Amnesty International’s report entitled ‘Israel apartheid against the Palestinians: cruel system of domination and crime against humanity’ distributed at a press conference in East Jerusalem on 1 February 2022 – Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Amnesty International is not the first organization to accuse the government of Israel of apartheid. In April 2021, Human Rights Watch (HRW), a leading international human rights NGO based in the United States, published a report with a similar conclusion.

In 2017, a United Nations agency published a report that said the same. The UN Economic and Social Commission for West Asia concluded that “Israel has established an apartheid regime that dominates the Palestinian population as a whole”.

Apartheid was a policy of racial segregation that ran from 1948 to 1993 in South Africa (apartheid means “separation” in the Afrikaans language, which is derived from Dutch). The white minority, descendants of the Dutch who colonized the country, used apartheid to dominate the black majority..

Apartheid was an official state policy that the South African government used to register citizens according to their skin color and prohibit mixed marriages. Blacks were also required to carry a notebook with personal information.

The government also confiscated black property and forced thousands of people to move to ethnically reserved areas. Signs determined the areas for whites and the areas for blacks.

Skin color came to define whether a person could vote, where they would study, live and work and whether they would receive medical treatment, differentiating places and positions of whites and blacks in society.

Understand what the racist apartheid regime was, how it was overthrown and the role of Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela

FW de Klerk, former president of South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize winner along with Mandela, dies at 85

On Monday (31), the head of Israeli diplomacy, Yair Lapid, asked the NGO not to publish the report. “Israel is not perfect, but it is a democracy adjusted to international law, open to criticism,” the chancellor told reporters.

“Amnesty used to be a valuable organization that we all respected. Today it’s just the opposite,” said Lapid, who accused the NGO of “not being a human rights organization, but a radical organization.”

Agnès Callamard, the NGO’s secretary general, rejected accusations of anti-Semitism. “The report is the result of four years of work, research and commitment to the grassroots of the Amnesty movement. We have 70 sections worldwide representing 10 million people who support this report.”

“Criticizing the practices of the State of Israel is in no way a form of anti-Semitism. Amnesty strongly denounces anti-Semitism,” said Callamard. “We denounce the anti-Semitism of many leaders around the world.”

3 of 3 Palestinian women wait to cross the border between the cities of Ramallah and Jerusalem to attend a religious ceremony at a mosque on April 16, 2021 — Photo: Nasser Nasser/AP Palestinian women wait to cross the border between the cities of Ramallah and Jerusalem to attend a religious ceremony at a mosque on April 16, 2021.