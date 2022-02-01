Anatel approves sale of Oi’s mobile assets to TIM, Claro and Telefônica Brasil – Money Times

THE National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) unanimously approved this Monday the sale of mobile telephony assets of Hi (OIBR3) for rivals TIM (TIMS3), sure and Telefonica Brazil (VIVT3), one of the most important parts of the judicial recovery of the company.

The matter had dragged on since the end of 2020 when the three operators won the right to Oi’s mobile assets in a auction which came to be contested by rivals such as Algar Telecom.

Oi has been in judicial reorganization since 2016, when it requested protection from justice under a debt burden of more than 65 billion reais at the time, one of the largest lawsuits of its kind in the country’s history.

Since the auction of movable assets, regulators, including the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), study the operation. Last November, CADE’s General Superintendence recommended approval of the deal with the adoption of remedies that mitigate competition risks.

The reporting adviser of the case, Emmanoel Campelo, recommended last Friday the approval of the operation, but with reservations that had already been presented before in the agency.

On Friday, the analysis was postponed due to a request for views from councilor Vicente Aquino.

This Monday, Aquino voted in favor of the deal, citing small reservations to Campelo’s considerations and including mechanisms that ensure the continuity of service provision to the Brazilian research mission in Antarctica.

The remedies recommended by the rapporteur include offering capacity to virtual mobile operators, known by the acronym MVNO, and a plan for occupying the spectrum transferred from Oi.

In addition, it also suggested the exclusion of loyalty clauses in the case of user migration, which should not be automatic.