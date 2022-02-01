Anatel authorizes sale of Oi’s mobile telephony to Claro, Tim and Vivo

National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) gave approval this Monday, 31, to the sale of the mobile telephony network of Hi for an alliance formed by the operators sure, TIM and Telefónica (owner of the brand Alive).

The councilors followed the position of the rapporteur, Emmanoel Campelo, adopting adjustments suggested by councilor Vicente Bandeira de Aquino. Last Friday, 28, Campelo voted for the approval of the operation, accompanied by some conditions.

Right at the beginning of the session, Aquino informed that he had discussed the matter with colleagues during the weekend, which also allowed a consensus in the collegiate on the points of alteration suggested by the counselor. The contributions involve adjustments on consumer rights and on the services provided by Oi at Estação Antártica Comandante Ferraz.

In addition to the approval of Anatel, the sale operation of Oi Móvel also needs to be approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which has until February 15 to analyze the deal.

Created to be the national “super-tele”, still at the time of the Lula government, with strong support from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Oi got tangled up in a series of corporate and financial problems, which led to a judicial recovery process in 2016. At the time, the process amounted to debts of R$ 65 billion and was the largest ever made in the country.

For more than five years, Oi has been trying to find a way out of its financial problems. After several failed sales attempts – including for “vulture” funds, which buy stakes in companies that are difficult to recover –, asset slicing was the alternative found.

‘Medicines’

The sale of the mobile assets was agreed in December 2020, in an auction within the operator’s judicial recovery process. The value of the operation was R$ 16.5 billion, and the funds will be used to reduce the telecom debt. If the sale of Oi Móvel is completed, the three operators will concentrate even more on the national mobile voice and data market.

To try to impose a level of competition in the sector, Campelo suggested conditions for the advancement of the business, the competitive “medicines”. Among them is the offer of roaming reference offers, adapting the content intended for small providers; reference offer for exploring the personal mobile service (SMP) through a virtual network; and plans for voluntary commitments for effective spectrum use.

The rapporteur also suggested that companies produce a communication plan for consumers. The document will need to contain, for example, information about the customer’s right to choose their plan and loyalty option, with prior and express consent. The guarantee of the portability right at any time must also be expressly contemplated; among other points.

Settings

One of the changes promoted by Aquino and accepted by the other advisors was related to the protection of consumers who will be affected by the deal. As a result, Anatel determined that the agency’s technical area should accompany Oi Mobile users migrated in this operation. “I believe that monitoring of this nature will facilitate the identification of possible violations of users’ rights,” said Aquino.

Due to a cooperation agreement signed in 2019 for Oi to provide connectivity services at the Comandante Ferraz Antarctic Station, it was also determined that the competitors that will buy Oi’s mobile telephony negotiate with the group, within 90 days – renewable – a agreement to guarantee the maintenance of the mobile services provided on site until the term of the agreement expires.

Still in relation to roaming reference offers, Aquino suggested a wording adjustment to explain the possibility of roaming in all geographic areas, including within the contracting party’s own registration area.