Anatel authorizes the sale of Oi Móvel to a consortium formed by Claro, Tim and Vivo | Economy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) authorized this Monday (31), with conditions, the sale of Oi’s mobile network to an alliance formed by operators Claro, TIM and Telefônica (owner of the Vivo brand).

Among the conditions to be complied with by companies are:

be up to date with the tax authorities state, municipal and federal;

state, municipal and federal; to introduce cell phone number transfer plan Hi ;

; to end, within 18 months, the frequency overlaps ;

; presentation of commitments that make it possible to meet the goals of the General Universalization Plan; and

presentation of guarantees referring to the scope commitments still pending fulfillment.

Regarding consumers, Anatel determined that Claro, Vivo and TIM each present consumer communication plan containing:

timetable referring to the migration process;

communication channels to clear up consumer doubts about migration;

right to choose the same or similar service plans to those contracted with Oi;

right to data privacy; and

portability right at any time.

Furthermore, there can be no automatic migration of loyalty or charging of contractual burden as a result of any breach of loyalty to the contracts of users of Oi Móvel’s products, including combos.

The migration process will be monitored by the agency’s Consumer Relations Superintendence, which may request additional measures to protect the rights of Oi’s customers, if deemed necessary.

Oi sold its mobile telephony operation, called Oi Móvel, as part of the company’s judicial reorganization process, in order to pay debts.

The sale was made in an auction held in December 2020, and the consortium formed by Claro, TIM and Telefônica won the assets for BRL 16.5 billion.

However, in order to complete the transaction, it must have Anatel’s prior consent and be approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

CADE’s General Superintendence has already recommended approval, with the adoption of measures that reduce the risks of market concentration. The process will be evaluated by CADE’s court, which may or may not follow the General Superintendence’s recommendation. There is still no date set for the trial.

In 2018, Oi’s judicial recovery plan began to take effect to structure debts of R$ 65 billion. Remember below:

Oi’s judicial recovery plan begins to take effect

The rapporteur of the process at Anatel, counselor Emmanoel Campelo, voted last Friday (28) to endorse the sale, with conditions and commitments to be assumed by Oi and the companies in the consortium.

The trial, however, was suspended after a request for a view (more time for analysis) from counselor Vicente Bandeira de Aquino Neto.

According to Anatel’s bylaws, the process would be resumed at the agency’s next session, scheduled for February 10, but the counselor Campelo, as interim president, called a new meeting for this Monday.

“The urgency of deliberation of these processes is justified by the possible termination, in March of this year, of the Judicial Reorganization process of Grupo Oi”, justified Campelo.