Anitta is interviewed by Jimmy Fallon and says that ‘Panic! At the Disco’ referenced ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ | Music

Anitta started the program talking about her international career. “I started singing in Spanish four years ago, in English one year ago. And in Brazil I have a 12-year career. And everything started to grow very fast,” he said.

“And some people told me that, for Brazilians, it was impossible to cross this barrier. And whenever I hear the word ‘impossible’, I want to move on”, said the artist, being applauded by the audience and the presenter.

Fallon also stated that the singer was making history, recalled her participation in Coachella and asked what the public could expect from the singer’s performance at the festival, which takes place in April.

“I want to take Brazil to the stage and all the favelas. I come from a community… do you know what a favela is?”, asked Anitta. The presenter said no. “Have you seen the movie ‘City of God’?”, asked the singer, receiving a positive response from Fallon.

Throughout the interview, Anitta also talked a little about her love life and said that she has men in various parts of the world. The singer also celebrated the track “Boys Don’t Cry” and said that the inspiration for the song was the band “Panic! At the Disco”.

“When I was a teenager, I liked that rock vibe, and I wanted to bring that back. I loved ‘Panic! At the Disco,’ so it was my reference for that song.”

Anitta also talked about the prejudice that funk suffers and made a relationship with hip hop in the 1990s in the United States.

“He suffers a lot of prejudice because he comes from the ghetto and from poor people in the community.”

“So people often say, ‘she moves her ass, so she’s dumb.’ I want to show a different side. declared the singer.

At the end of the interview, Fallon praised the singer.