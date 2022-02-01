Anitta on Jimmy Fallon’s show: everything we know about the singer’s participation | pop

just give anita ! And we are counting down the minutes to watch the powerful participation in the American program “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, on Monday night, 31, in New York (Tuesday morning, at 1:30 am, in Brazil, following the schedule from Brasilia).

And before we see the pop singer shine on the stage of one of the most famous presenters in the world, singing for the first time the hit “Boys Don’t Cry”, we tell you what we know about this performance so far!

If there’s one thing the powerful woman knows well, it’s how to use the best strategy for anything: business, music, the content she produces on social media or even what she talks about in an interview. Is for Jimmy Fallonshe said she was authentic, delivering entertainment, fun and, yes, talking a lot of bullshit.

Anitta talks about her interview with Jimmy Fallon

“The interview was super funny, I talked a lot of nonsense, it brought a side of me that brings engagement, controversy, discussion, funny things, laughs… , so much to talk about our Brazil, and there’s a lot of nonsense’. Yes, because I’m starting, and this is the kind of thing that yields and gives engagement, makes people invite me again and again. time, obviously, I will be able to have more and more space to talk about more serious things, the more serious side of Brazil, of my career. This is called strategy”, he said.

2 – It’s the first time anita will be interviewed…

The singer talks for the first time with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his career and personal life. The show is one of the biggest audiences in the USA, and its sofa, one of the most disputed!

3 – But the third in which it will be in the program

Anitta has been there on two occasions: in 2017, when she performed with the rapper Iggy Azaleasinging “Switch”, and in 2020, when he sang directly from Pão de Açúcar, in Rio de Janeiro, the song “Me Gusta”, a partnership with the rapper Cardi B and the singer Myke Towers.

4 – Because of that, she still hasn’t sang “Boys Don’t Cry” in Brazil

During rehearsal of her Carnival block in Guarapari (ES), on Sunday, 30, fans begged Anitta to sing “Boys Don’t Cry”, but she said: “I can’t, you’ll understand why on Monday. market”. Well, we already know why, right?

5 – With the release of “Boys Don’t Cry “in the USA, your name skyrocketed in searches across the country . And we know this will grow after today’s interview!

After releasing the new hit on Thursday, the 27th, searches for Anitta’s name grew more than 400% in the United States; less than 24 hours after launch. Let her know!