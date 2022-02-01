Anitta presents ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ on American talk show

Singer Anitta, 28, performed yesterday her new song, “Boys Don’t Cry”, during her participation in the American talk show, “The Tonight Show”, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

In a video shared on the show’s YouTube channel, Jimmy announces the Brazilian star’s performance with animation:

“Introducing their new single ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, once again, Anitta”.

When interviewing Anitta, Fallon filled her with praise and also wanted to know what it’s like to be a Brazilian artist with a career in the United States:

“I want to talk about your new single. I know that in Brazil you are a superstar and it’s crazy. What’s the difference between Brazil and the USA?”, he asked.

The artist replied: “I started singing in English and Spanish. In Spanish it was 4 years ago and in English it was just a year ago. In Brazil, I have 12 years of career and everything started to grow very fast. When I became very I was big there, I thought, ‘Okay, what’s the next step? I want to do something challenging.’

“People used to think, ‘Oh, she shakes her ass, so she’s dumb.’ And I wanted to show a different side – like, ‘Yeah, I shake my ass, but I can be smart. I can do other beats. I can sing rock'”, continued Anitta.

The presenter also talked about his performance at the Coachella festival – an annual three-day music and art event:

“I want to take Brazil to the stage. The favela. I came from a community. Do you know what a favela is?”, asked the carioca.

“No,” Jimmy said.

“Have you watched the movie ‘City of God?'”, asked Anitta.

He then nods his head. “We celebrate a lot there. If you ever go to Brazil, you’ll have to take extra energy to enjoy it”, she joked.