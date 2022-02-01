Anvisa receives 1st Covid-19 self-test registration request | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received this Monday (31) the first self-test registration request for the detection of Covid-19 in the country after the publication of the resolution authorizing the sale of the product.

The request was made by the Brazilian company Okay Technology Comércio do Brasil Ltda for an imported self-test, of a model that uses nasal swab collection.

RDC 595 was published on Friday (28) and regulated the requirements and procedures for requesting registration, distribution, marketing and use of self-tests for the detection of the Sars-CoV-2 antigen. Anvisa emphasizes that it has given priority to the analysis of these registration requests, so that they are approved in the shortest possible time.

“In addition to the aspects of efficacy and safety, the self-tests will be evaluated, for example, regarding the regularity of the technical documentation, accessibility of the instructions for use, storage and disposal of the product for the lay user, in order to make it possible to use it properly” , the agency explained in a statement.

The self-test is similar to the quick test, but can be done by laypeople at home. The kit comes with a test device, extraction plug, filter and the swab – a kind of swab used for nasal collection, the most common.

The so-called “antigen test” is able to identify the viral antigen, which is a structure of the virus that causes the body to produce an immune response against it – antibodies.

Antigen tests detect these structures. If it tests positive, it means that the person is infected at the time of the test – and can infect others.